Moukoko becomes UEFA Champions League's youngest player

Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko has broken Céléstine Babayaro's record as the youngest player in the history of the UEFA Champions League. To mark the 16-year-old forward's achievement, we celebrate the youngest players to have graced Europe's top club competition.

Youssoufa Moukoko (16 years 18 days)

Zenit 1-2 Dortmund, 8 December 2020

Born ten years (minus three days) after Céléstine Babayaro set the previous best, striker Moukoko is the new record holder. Prolific for St Pauli Under-13s aged ten, he joined Dortmund in 2016 and played for their U17s at 13 and for the U19s a year later. In January 2020, when barely 15, he trained with Dortmund's first team and on 21 November – a day after his 16th birthday – Moukoko became the youngest ever Bundesliga player as a substitute against Hertha. Just over a fortnight later, having sat on the bench for two UEFA Champions League games, he had his senior European debut.

Céléstine Babayaro (16 years 87 days)



Steaua 1-1 Anderlecht, 23 November 1994

The Nigerian left-back had become the youngest player in UEFA Champions League history when he started for Anderlecht at Steaua in the 1994/95 group stage. His ground-breaking debut established more than one record, however, as Babayaro become the competition's youngest player to be sent off, 37 minutes later. He joined Chelsea in 1997, winning the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup and FA Cup in west London.

Rayan Cherki in action against Zenit in 2019 Getty Images

Rayan Cherki (16 years 102 days)



Zenit 2-0 Lyon, 27 November 2019

The attacking midfielder was introduced 74 minutes into OL's game at Zenit, having been an unused substitute three weeks earlier when he might have broken Babayaro's record. Cherki had only made his Ligue 1 debut the month before. The teenager had showcased his ability with four goals in three UEFA Youth League matchdays prior to his promotion, having also struck in that tournament aged 15 the previous September.

Alen Halilović (16 years 128 days)



Dinamo Zagreb's Alen Halilović pictured in 2012 AFP via Getty Images

Dinamo Zagreb 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain, 24 October 2012

Dinamo were heading towards a home defeat by Paris when the waif-like Halilović trotted on for the last five minutes. Billed as the most exciting Croatian talent since Luka Modrić, the son of former Dinamo player Sead Halilović had already become the youngest scorer in Prva Liga history. Still awaiting a major career breakthrough, however, the 24-year-old attacking midfielder recently joined English second-tier side Birmingham.



Youri Tielemans (16 years 148 days)



Anderlecht 0-3 Olympiacos, 2 October 2013

Midfielder Tielemans came on to Anderlecht's radar as a five-year-old, and subsequently made rapid progress through the ranks before playing all 90 minutes of the Belgian club's home loss to Olympiacos on his UEFA Champions League debut. Tielemans captained Anderlecht before his 20th birthday, moved to Monaco in 2017, then helped Belgium reach the 2018 FIFA World Cup semi-finals. He is now with Leicester City in England.

