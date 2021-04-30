One-nation Champions League finals

There have been seven one-nation UEFA Champions League deciders, including two Madrid derbies; UEFA.com discovers that final domestic league positions have no bearing on the final results.

Of the seven one-nation finals, four were won by the side that finished the season higher in their league table, and three by the team that ended in the lower position. Chelsea are fourth in the Premier League, 19 points adrift of champions-elect Manchester City.

2000 final highlights: Real Madrid 3-0 Valencia

The first European Cup final between domestic rivals was Madrid's 11th final and Valencia's first, and that gulf in experience told at the Stade de France. Vicente del Bosque's Madrid took the lead through Fernando Morientes shortly before half-time and, with Héctor Cúper's Valencia unable to summon the attacking brio that had taken them to Paris, second-half strikes by Steve McManaman and Raúl González confirmed Madrid's eighth European Cup success.

Sides' final 1999/2000 domestic league positions: Madrid 5, Valencia 3

Italy supplied three of the four semi-finalists, Internazionale the team to miss out on the Old Trafford showpiece after losing to their neighbours in the last four. With Milan and Juve knowing each other inside out, there were few openings, and the decider went to penalties. Clarence Seedorf and Kakha Kaladze failed to convert for Milan, but David Trezeguet, Marcelo Zalayeta and Paolo Montero did likewise for Juve, enabling Andriy Shevchenko's kick to secure Milan's sixth final win.

Sides' final 2002/03 domestic league positions: Juventus 1, Milan 3

2008 final highlights: Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea (6-5 pens)

United drew first blood in Moscow as Cristiano Ronaldo nodded them in front, yet Frank Lampard levelled before half-time. Chelsea lost Didier Drogba to a red card in extra time, but seemed to have shrugged off that setback when Petr Čech saved from Ronaldo in the shoot-out, giving John Terry the chance to clinch victory; instead the Chelsea captain slipped and sent his kick against the post. Edwin van der Sar's stop from Nicolas Anelka then gave United the trophy.

Sides' final 2007/08 domestic league positions: United 1, Chelsea 2

Bayern had finished the Bundesliga campaign 25 points clear of Dortmund and appeared poised to land their fifth European Cup when Mario Mandžukić delivered the 60th-minute breakthrough at Wembley. İlkay Gündoğan's penalty swiftly restored parity – the first goal Bayern had conceded in the competition in 432 minutes – but Jupp Heynckes' men snatched a late winner, Arjen Robben wriggling through to send the trophy to Munich for a fifth time.

Sides' final 2012/13 domestic league positions: Bayern 1, Dortmund 2

Watch highlights of the 2014 final

A week after lifting their first Liga title since 1996, Diego Simeone's Atlético were in sight of an even bigger prize in Lisbon; they led 1-0 in the final through Diego Godín's header only for Sergio Ramos to equalise three minutes into added time. The momentum was with Carlo Ancelotti's side thereafter; Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Ronaldo – via the penalty spot – struck in extra time to complete Madrid's quest for 'La Décima': their tenth European Cup final victory.

Sides' final 2002/03 domestic league positions: Madrid 2, Atlético 1

Atlético were again left feeling short-changed after meeting their city rivals in the 2016 final in Milan. Having trailed to Ramos's first-half goal, they were frustrated when Antoine Griezmann hit the bar with a penalty just after the interval, but substitute Yannick Carrasco equalised on 79 minutes to renew Atleti hope. The eventual shoot-out would favour Real Madrid, though; Juanfran's effort found the post, setting up Ronaldo to convert and win the day.

Sides' final 2002/03 domestic league positions: Madrid 2, Atlético 3

2019 final highlights: Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham

Tottenham were given a rude awakening in their maiden UEFA Champions League final when Moussa Sissoko was penalised for a handball inside 30 seconds and Mohamed Salah slotted from the spot. The Reds' defence, brilliantly marshalled by Virgil van Dijk, kept Mauricio Pochettino's team at bay thereafter before substitute Divock Origi sealed their sixth European crown with a late drive.

Sides' final 2018/19 domestic league positions: Tottenham 4, Liverpool 2