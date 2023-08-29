Champions League group stage records and statistics

ALL STATISTICS ARE FOR GROUP GAMES SINCE 1992/93, NOT INCLUDING SECOND GROUP STAGE (1999/2000–2002/03). CLUBS INDICATED FOR PLAYERS ARE ONLY THOSE FOR WHICH THEY HAVE APPEARED/SCORED IN THE UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GROUP STAGE.

Players



Which players have made the most Champions League group stage appearances?

98 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus)

95 Iker Casillas (Real Madrid, Porto)

86 Lionel Messi (Barcelona, Paris)

83 Karim Benzema (Lyon, Real Madrid)

80 Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)

78 Zlatan Ibrahimović (Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Barcelona, Paris, Manchester United, AC Milan)



Which players have scored the most Champions League group stage goals?

80 Lionel Messi (Barcelona, Paris)

73 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus)

61 Robert Lewandowski (Dortmund, Bayern, Barcelona)

56 Karim Benzema (Lyon, Real Madrid)



What is the record for most goals in a Champions League group game?

5 Luiz Adriano (BATE Borisov 0-7 Shakhtar, 21/10/14)

What is the record for most goals in a Champions League group stage?

11 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, 2015/16)

Have any players scored on every matchday in a single Champions League group stage?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, 2017/18)

Sébastien Haller (Ajax, 2021/22)

Jonas scored within 11 seconds against Leverkusen ©Getty Images

What is the fastest goal scored in the Champions League group stage?

10.96 seconds Jonas (Valencia 3-1 Leverkusen, 01/11/11)

What is the fastest own goal scored in the Champions League group stage?

1:09 Iñigo Martínez (Manchester United 1-0 Real Sociedad, 23/10/13)

What is the fastest hat-trick scored in the Champions League group stage?

7 minutes Mohamed Salah (Rangers 1-7 Liverpool, 12/10/22)

Who is the youngest player to play in the Champions League group stage?

16 years 18 days Youssoufa Moukoko (Zenit 1-2 Dortmund, 08/12/20)

Who is the youngest player to score in the Champions League group stage?

17 years 40 days Ansu Fati (Inter 1-2 Barcelona, 10/12/19)

Who is the oldest player to play in the Champions League group stage?

43 years 252 days Marco Ballotta (Real Madrid 3-1 Lazio, 11/12/07)

Who is the oldest player to score in the Champions League group stage?

38 years 59 days Francesco Totti (CSKA Moskva 1-1 Roma, 25/11/14)

Clubs



All of Messi's 2018/19 Champions League goals

Which clubs have had the most Champions League group campaigns?

28 Barcelona, Real Madrid

27 Bayern, Porto

Includes 2023/24

Which clubs have won the most Champions League points in the group stage (2 points for a win in 1992/93, 1993/94 & 1994/95)?

336 Real Madrid

330 Barcelona

Which clubs have scored the most Champions League goals?

387 Real Madrid

346 Barcelona

Which club has qualified from the most Champions League group stages?

27 Real Madrid

Which club has had the most consecutive qualifications from the group stage?

26 Real Madrid (since 1997/98)

Which club has the most first-place group stage finishes in the Champions League?

18 Barcelona

Which club has had the most consecutive first-place group stage finishes in the Champions League?

13 Barcelona (2007/08–2019/20)

Paris break group goals record against Celtic

How many teams have won all six games in a single Champions League group stage?

10 AC Milan (1992/93), Paris Saint-Germain (1994/95), Spartak Moskva (1995/96), Barcelona (2002/03), Real Madrid (2011/12, 2014/15), Bayern München (2019/20, 2021/22, 2022/23), Ajax (2021/22), Liverpool (2021/22)

Has a side ever drawn all six games in a single Champions League group stage?



AEK Athens (2002/03)

What is the record for most goals scored in a single Champions League group stage?



25 Paris Saint-Germain (2017/18)

What is the record for most goals conceded in a single Champions League group stage?

24 BATE Borisov (2014/15), Legia Warszawa (2016/17)

What is the record for most total goals (for and against) in a single Champions League group stage?

33 Legia Warszawa (2016/17)

What is the fewest goals a club have conceded in a single Champions League group stage?

1 AC Milan (1992/93), Ajax (1995/96), Juventus (1996/97, 2004/05), Villarreal (2005/06), Liverpool (2005/06), Chelsea (2005/06), Manchester United (2010/11), Monaco (2014/15), Paris Saint-Germain (2015/16), Barcelona (2017/18), Manchester City (2020/21)

What is the fewest goals a club have scored in a single Champions League group stage?

0 Deportivo La Coruña (2004/05), Maccabi Haifa (2009/10), Dinamo Zagreb (2016/17)

What is the biggest points margin a club has won a Champions League group by?

11 Spartak Moskva (1995/96), Barcelona (2002/03), Real Madrid (2014/15), Liverpool (2021/22)

What is the fewest number of points a club has qualified from a Champions League group with (3 points for a win)?

6 Zenit (2013/14), Roma (2015/16)

What is the most points a club has won without going through from the Champions League group stage?

12 Paris Saint-Germain** (1997/98), Napoli (2013/14)

**finished second but not one of the two best runners-up that qualified

Matches

Highlights: Dortmund 8-4 Legia

What is the record for most goals in a Champions League group game?

12 Dortmund 8-4 Legia Warszawa (22/11/16)

What is the biggest margin of victory in a Champions League group game?

8-0 Liverpool 8-0 Beşiktaş (06/11/07), Real Madrid 8-0 Malmö (08/12/15)

What is the highest-scoring draw in a Champions League group game?

4-4 Hamburg 4-4 Juventus (13/09/00), Bayer Leverkusen 4-4 Roma (20/10/15), Chelsea 4-4 Ajax (05/11/19)

Other

What is the highest-scoring group stage season?

308 2019/20

What is the highest-scoring group in Champions League history?

53 2019/20 Group B

Country records

Which country has had the most Champions League group stage campaigns?

109 Spain

104 England

95 Germany

94 Italy

Includes 2023/24

Which country has had the most different representatives in the Champions League group stage?

15 Germany

13 Spain

11 France

10 England, Italy

Includes 2023/24

How many countries have been represented in the Champions League group stage?

34 Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye, Ukraine

How many countries have never been represented in the Champions League group stage?

21 Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Georgia, Gibraltar, Iceland, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, North Macedonia, Republic of Ireland, San Marino, Wales