Champions League top scorers 2019/20: Lewandowski leads Haaland

UEFA.com keeps track of the top scorers in the UEFA Champions League this season; if players are level on goals, then the player with the most assists takes precedence.

This article will be updated at the end of every matchnight.

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern München): 11 goals

The Polish international struck on the first five matchdays, and his four against Crvena zvezda came in a competition-record 16 minutes. He then scored again in the round of 16 at Chelsea to go back ahead of Erling Braut Haaland, and has two assists to boot. With 64 goals, he is now level with Karim Benzema in fourth in the competition's all-time rankings and topped the group-stage table for the second year running.

Erling Braut Haaland (Salzburg/Borussia Dortmund): 10 goals

The 19-year-old had an extraordinary debut group stage with Salzburg, his eight goals (including two penalties) coming in 374 minutes of football, with an assist thrown in. Then made history by becoming the first player to score for two clubs in the same UEFA Champions League season (group stage onward) with his double for Dortmund against Paris.

Dries Mertens (Napoli): 6 goals

Mertens converted a penalty in the 4-0 win over Genk that took Napoli through to add to his four previous goals and one assist. He struck again in the last 16 against Barcelona before an injury ended his first leg display; his minute tally is 496.

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur): 6 goals

Spurs' campaign has been up and down, but captain Kane has kept scoring in his 450 minutes on the pitch: two from the penalty spot then two from open play against Crvena zvezda and another pair in the comeback versus Olympiacos that clinched progress.

Serge Gnabry (Bayern München): 6 goals

A definite theme for the former Arsenal man; four goals in London against Tottenham and two more, also in the English capital, against Chelsea. His goals have come in 467 minutes.

Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain): 5 goals

Mbappé also produced four assists and has reached the tally in only 420 minutes.

Heung-Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur): 5 goals

The now-injured South Korean forward has registered five times in his last three UEFA Champions League outings, and has also produced two assists in his 340 minutes of game time.

Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City): 5 goals

His equaliser at Real Madrid in the round of 16 first leg was his fifth of the competition, to add to two assists in 410 minutes.

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City): 5 goals

Like Jesus, two assists and five strikes (though in 428 minutes). Sterling bagged his first UEFA Champions League hat-trick against Atalanta on Matchday 3.

Lautaro Martínez (Internazionale Milano): 5 goals

Martínez hit a rich vein of form and his five goals and assist took a total of 521 minutes.

Memphis Depay (Lyon): 5 goals

His late equaliser against Leipzig to send Lyon through was his fifth strike of the group stage, from 394 minutes of action, though injury has ruled him out of the round of 16.

Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain): 5 goals

Mbappé isn't the only Paris player to manage five, though Icardi has not matched him for assists in his 401 minutes.

Josip Iličić (Atalanta): 5 goals

History was made in the round of 16 second leg at Valencia as Iličić became the first player to score four in an away UEFA Champions League knockout match. He already had one goal from the first leg; his minute total is 521.

UEFA Champions League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/2000: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético Madrid) 5

1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95: George Weah (Paris Saint-Germain) 7

1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5