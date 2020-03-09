Who has made more than 150 UEFA club appearances?

Monday 9 March 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo is now up to second place in the all-time list, behind only Iker Casillas.

Xavi Hernández, Iker Casillas, Paolo Maldini and Pepe Reina ©Getty Images

All-time UEFA club competition appearances*

188: Iker Casillas (Real Madrid, Porto)
177: Cristiano Ronaldo (Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus)
174: Paolo Maldini (AC Milan)
173: Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)
171: Pepe Reina (Barcelona, Villarreal, Liverpool, Napoli, Bayern München, AC Milan)
166: Gianluigi Buffon (Parma, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain)
163: Clarence Seedorf (Ajax, Real Madrid, Internazionale Milano, AC Milan)
161: Raúl González (Real Madrid, Schalke)
160: Javier Zanetti (Internazionale Milano)
159: Ryan Giggs (Manchester United)
155: Dani Alves (Sevilla, Barcelona, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain)
150: Jamie Carragher (Liverpool)

Who will take Iker Casillas's record?

Casillas in action against Porto in the quarter-finals©Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo can close the gap considerably with Casillas absent from the competiiton this season though would still trail the Porto goalkeeper even with a run to the final.

The 150+ club is made up of three goalkeepers, four defenders, three midfielders and two forwards. Aside from Ronaldo, the other striker to feature is Raúl González, himself a long-time talismanic figure at the Santiago Bernabéu whose final campaign in the Spanish capital (2009/10) crossed over with Ronaldo's first.

*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, European/South American Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup

