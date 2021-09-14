Cristiano Ronaldo equals Champions League appearance record
Tuesday 14 September 2021
Article summary
The forward's return to the competition for Manchester United brought another milestone as he matched the mark of Iker Casillas.
Article top media content
Article body
Cristiano Ronaldo has chalked up yet another UEFA Champions League record after making his 177th appearance as Manchester United took on Young Boys in Switzerland, the start of his 19th season in the competition.Live coverage: Young Boys vs Man. United
Most Champions League appearances
177 Cristiano Ronaldo (2003–)
177 Iker Casillas (1999–2019)
151 Xavi Hernández (1998–2015)
149 Lionel Messi (2004–)
142 Raúl González (1995–2011)
141 Ryan Giggs (1993–2014)
Ronaldo has missed only four of his clubs' UEFA Champions League games since the 2013/14 quarter-finals.
Ronaldo's vital Champions League statistics
177 Appearances
135 Goals
5 Titles
19 Seasons
111 Wins
35 Draws
31 Losses
8 Hat-tricks
19 Yellow cards
1 Red cards
Most Champions League goals
135 Cristiano Ronaldo
120 Lionel Messi
75 Robert Lewandowski
71 Karim Benzema
71 Raúl González
56 Ruud van Nistelrooy
Ronaldo did not score until his 27th UEFA Champions League appearance, so his 135 goals have come in his 150 outings since.
Landmark appearances
1 Stuttgart 2-1 Man. United, 1 October 2003
An 18-year-old Ronaldo earned a penalty that allowed Van Nistelrooy to halve the deficit in a group stage defeat. United reached the last 16 before being ousted by Porto (José Mourinho's touchline dash, anybody?).
50 Man. United 1-0 Arsenal, 29 April 2009
Ronaldo struck the bar as Sir Alex Ferguson's side earned a semi-final first-leg lead. The Portuguese was unstoppable in the return, but Barcelona found a way in the final, the forward's first.
100 Real Madrid 3-0 Dortmund, 2 April 2014
This one came in the midst of Ronaldo's record-breaking 17-goal title-winning season and he duly scored for the eighth Champions League outing running to cap a quarter-final first-leg victory – it would prove decisive.
150 Real Madrid 1-3 Juventus, 11 April 2018
Juve looked to have pulled off a famous comeback from 3-0 down after the quarter-final opener. Ronaldo scored two and assisted one in that Turin encounter and duly popped up with a late, late penalty at home to snatch a 4-3 aggregate win.
177 Young Boys 2-1 Man. United, 15 September 2021
Ronaldo needed less than 13 minutes to re-open his Champions League goal account for United, turning in a Bruno Fernandes cross to give the visitors the lead. However, Aaron Wan-Bissaka's first-half red card changed the game and YB clinched a last-gasp comeback win.
Ronaldo's other Champions League records
- Most goals in a UEFA Champions League season: 17 (2013/14)
- Most goals in UEFA Champions League knockout stages: 67
- Most UEFA Champions League penalties scored: 19
- Most UEFA Champions League final wins: 5
- Only player to score in three UEFA Champions League finals
- Only player to score in all six games in a UEFA Champions League group
- Only player to score in 11 straight UEFA Champions League games
- Only player to score ten goals against a single club in the UEFA Champions League: vs Juventus