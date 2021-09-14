Cristiano Ronaldo equals Champions League appearance record

Cristiano Ronaldo has chalked up yet another UEFA Champions League record after making his 177th appearance as Manchester United took on Young Boys in Switzerland, the start of his 19th season in the competition.

177 Cristiano Ronaldo (2003–)

177 Iker Casillas (1999–2019)﻿

151 Xavi Hernández (1998–2015)

149 Lionel Messi (2004–)

142 Raúl González (1995–2011)

141 Ryan Giggs (1993–2014)

Ronaldo has missed only four of his clubs' UEFA Champions League games since the 2013/14 quarter-finals.

Ronaldo's vital Champions League statistics

177 Appearances

135 Goals

5 Titles

19 Seasons

111 Wins

35 Draws

31 Losses

8 Hat-tricks

19 Yellow cards

1 Red cards

Watch all Cristiano Ronaldo's Champions League goals

135 Cristiano Ronaldo

120 Lionel Messi

75 Robert Lewandowski

71 Karim Benzema

71 Raúl González

56 Ruud van Nistelrooy

Ronaldo did not score until his 27th UEFA Champions League appearance, so his 135 goals have come in his 150 outings since.

Landmark appearances

1 Stuttgart 2-1 Man. United, 1 October 2003

An 18-year-old Ronaldo earned a penalty that allowed Van Nistelrooy to halve the deficit in a group stage defeat. United reached the last 16 before being ousted by Porto (José Mourinho's touchline dash, anybody?).

50 Man. United 1-0 Arsenal, 29 April 2009

Ronaldo struck the bar as Sir Alex Ferguson's side earned a semi-final first-leg lead. The Portuguese was unstoppable in the return, but Barcelona found a way in the final, the forward's first.

Ronaldo: great Manchester United goals

100 Real Madrid 3-0 Dortmund, 2 April 2014

This one came in the midst of Ronaldo's record-breaking 17-goal title-winning season and he duly scored for the eighth Champions League outing running to cap a quarter-final first-leg victory – it would prove decisive.

150 Real Madrid 1-3 Juventus, 11 April 2018

Juve looked to have pulled off a famous comeback from 3-0 down after the quarter-final opener. Ronaldo scored two and assisted one in that Turin encounter and duly popped up with a late, late penalty at home to snatch a 4-3 aggregate win.

177 Young Boys 2-1 Man. United, 15 September 2021

Ronaldo needed less than 13 minutes to re-open his Champions League goal account for United, turning in a Bruno Fernandes cross to give the visitors the lead. However, Aaron Wan-Bissaka's first-half red card changed the game and YB clinched a last-gasp comeback win.



