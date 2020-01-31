Champions League transfers: who went where?

In accordance with Article 45 of the UEFA Champions League regulations, a club may register a maximum of three new eligible players for the remaining matches in the current competition. The deadline is midnight CET on 3 February 2020.

Following a rule change introduced last winter, players can no longer be cup tied.

Latest major transfers

Camilo (Ponte Preta to Lyon)

Emre Can (Juventus to Dortmund, loan with obligation to buy)

Matheus Fernandes (Palmeiras to Barcelona, for 2020/21)

Angeliño (Manchester City to Leipzig, loan)

Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Professional to Atlético, loan)



Atalanta (ITA)

Mattia Caldara has joined Atalanta on loan ©Getty Images

In: Mattia Caldara (AC Milan, loan), Duván Zapata (Sampdoria, loan made permanent), Lennart Czyborra (Heracles Almelo), Raoul Bellanova (Bordeaux, loan), Boško Šutalo (Osijek), Adrien Tameze (Nice, loan)

Out: Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus), Musa Barrow (Bologna, loan), Simon Kjær (end of loan), Roger Ibañez (Roma, loan), Andrea Masiello (Genoa), Guilherme Arana (end of loan)

Atlético Madrid (ESP)

In: Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Professional, loan)

Out: none

Barcelona (ESP)

In: Matheus Pereira (Juventus, loan), Trincão (Braga, for 2020/21), Matheus Fernandes (Palmeiras, for 2020/21)

Out: Carles Aleñá (Betis, loan), Alejandro Marqués (Juventus), Jean-Clair Todibo (Schalke, loan), Carles Pérez (Roma, loan), Moussa Wagué (Nice, loan)

Bayern München (GER)

In: Alexander Nübel (Schalke, for 2020/21), Álvaro Odriozola (Real Madrid, loan), Nicolas Kühn (Ajax, loan)

Out: none

Chelsea (ENG)

In: none

Out: Danny Drinkwater (Aston Villa, loan), Victor Moses (Inter, loan), Tariq Lamptey (Brighton)

Dortmund (GER)

Erling Braut Haaland will hope to pick up where he left off ©Getty Images

In: Erling Braut Haaland (Salzburg), Emre Can (Juventus, loan with obligation to buy)

Out: Julian Weigl (Benfica), Paco Alcácer (Villareal), Jacob Bruun Larsen (Hoffenheim)

Juventus (ITA)

In: Dejan Kulusevski (Atalanta, loaned to Parma), Alejandro Marqués (Barcelona)

Out: Mario Mandžukić (al-Duhail), Mattia Perin (Genoa, loan), Matheus Pereira (Barcelona, loan), Emre Can (Dortmund, loan with obligation to buy), Marko Pjaca (Anderlecht, loan)

Leipzig (GER)

In: Josep Martínez (Las Palmas, for 2020/21), Dani Olmo (Dinamo Zagreb), Angeliño (Manchester City, loan)

Out: Marcelo Saracchi (Galatasaray, loan), Diego Demme (Napoli), Matheus Cunha (Hertha BSC Berlin), Stefan Ilsanker (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Liverpool (ENG)

In: Takumi Minamino (Salzburg)

Out: Rhian Brewster (Swansea, loan), Allan (Atlético Mineiro), Lukas Nmecha (Middlesbrough, loan), Patrick Roberts (Middlesbrough, loan)

Lyon (FRA)

In: Karl Toko Ekambi (Villarreal, loan), Bruno Guimarães (Athlético Paranaense), Camilo (Ponte Preta)

Out: Lucas Tousart (Hertha Berlin, loaned back for season)

Manchester City (ENG)

In: none

Out: Angeliño (Leipzig, loan)

Napoli (ITA)

Diego Demme has left Leipzig for Napoli ©AFP/Getty Images

In: Diego Demme (Leipzig), Stanislav Lobotka (Celta Vigo), Amir Rrahmani (Hellas Verona, loaned back until 2020/21), Matteo Politano (Inter, loan with obligation to buy), Andrea Petagna (SPAL, loaned back until 2020/21)

Out: Gianluca Gaetano (Cremonese, loan), Lorenzo Tonelli (Sampdoria, loan)

Paris (FRA)

In: none

Out: none

Real Madrid (ESP)

In: Reinier (Flamengo)

Out: Álvaro Odriozola (Bayern, loan)

Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)

In: Gedson Fernandes (Benfica, loan), Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis, loan made permanent), Steven Bergwijn (PSV)

Out: Christian Eriksen (Inter), Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton, loan), Danny Rose (Newcastle, loan)

Valencia (ESP)

In: Alessandro Florenzi (Roma, loan)

Out: none

*This list is not exhaustive; not all deals involving youth and reserve team players are included.