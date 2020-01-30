Fantasy Football group stage lessons: Forwards

Plenty of goals scored in the group stage meant some high returns among the forwards, although two players were head and shoulders above the rest.

PLAY UCL FANTASY

Robert Lewandowski (€10.8m) scored in all five of his group appearances as Bayern strolled through Group B, winning every game. The Polish striker brought in 53 points overall and was a must-have throughout the autumn; he currently features in 41% of #UCLfantasy teams.

Lewandowski's main attacking rival was Erling Braut Haaland (€4.6m), who hit a hat-trick on Matchday 1 and did not stop scoring thereafter. The teenager got eight goals and one assist and has swapped Salzburg for Borussia Dortmund this month.

Erling Braut Haaland was the bargain #UCLfantasy signing of the season ©Getty Images

Timo Werner (€8.4m) produced a modest return of three goals and an assist in the group stage, picking up 26 points overall, but Leipzig's next opponents are a Spurs side who have conceded 14 goals in the competition so far – more than any other side still remaining. Dries Mertens (€8.5m) has provided better value in the same price bracket thanks to a 39-point haul, although he could well find the going tougher than Werner in the last 16 with Napoli paired with Barcelona.

Despite having been outpointed by several other forwards so far, Cristiano Ronaldo (€11.5m) and Lionel Messi (€11.5m) remain popular choices among #UCLfantasy managers. The two highest scorers in UEFA Champions League history have a track record for delivering when it matters most, and their owners will be looking for yet another repeat in February.

PICK YOUR FORWARDS FOR THE ROUND OF 16

