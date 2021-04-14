Champions League youngest goalscorers: Jude Bellingham into top ten

Ansu Fati's Matchday 6 winner for Barcelona at Inter in the 2019/20 group stage made him the youngest goalscorer in UEFA Champions League history, beating by 155 days the record set by Peter Ofori-Quaye in 1997 – five years before the Blaugrana forward was even born. Fati was subsequently joined in the top ten by team-mate Pedri in October 2020.

That sparked a trend, because two of the three 17-year-olds to have scored in UEFA Champions League knockout games have done so this season: Jamal Musiala, for Bayern at Lazio in the round of 16, then Jude Bellingham for Dortmund against Manchester City in the quarter-finals.



Youngest UEFA Champions League scorers*

17 years 40 days: Ansu Fati (Internazionale Milano 1-2 Barcelona, 10/12/19)

17 years 195 days: Peter Ofori-Quaye (Rosenborg 5-1 Olympiacos, 01/10/97)

17 years 216 days: Mateo Kovačić (Dinamo Zagreb 1-7 Lyon, 07/12/11)

17 years 218 days: Cesc Fàbregas (Arsenal 5-1 Rosenborg, 07/12/04)

17 years 218 days: Bojan Krkić (Schalke 0-1 Barcelona, 01/04/08)

17 years 241 days: Martin Klein (Panathinaikos 2-1 Sparta Praha, 27/02/02)

17 years 263 days: Breel Embolo (Basel 4-0 Ludogorets, 04/11/14)

17 years 289 days: Jude Bellingham (Dortmund vs Manchester City, 14/04/21)

17 years 300 days: Aaron Ramsey (Fenerbahçe 2-5 Arsenal, 21/10/08)

17 years 330 days: Pedri (Barcelona 5-1 Ferencváros﻿, 20/10/20)



*group stage to final only

Knockouts only

17 years 363 days: Jamal Musiala (Lazio 1-4 Bayern, 23/02/2021)

