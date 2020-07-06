Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws: all you need to know
Monday 6 July 2020
Who is involved in the draws for the remaining rounds of the UEFA Champions League? How does it work?
When are the draws?
The draws for the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will take place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday 10 July. The draw ceremony will begin at midday CET.
Who is involved?
There are four teams already qualified for the quarter-finals:
Atalanta (ITA)
Atlético (ESP)
Leipzig (GER)
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
There are four round of 16 ties still to be concluded:
Chelsea (ENG) / Bayern München (GER)
Napoli (ITA) / Barcelona (ESP)
Real Madrid (ESP) / Manchester City (ENG)
Lyon (FRA) / Juventus (ITA)
How do the draws work?
- There are three draws: for the quarter-finals; for the semi-finals, pitting together quarter-final ties; and then a third to determine the 'home' side in the final for administrative reasons.
- There are no seedings and no country protection, so teams can face opposition from the same national association. Further restrictions will be confirmed before the draws.
Where will the games take place?
This season's quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be played as a straight knockout tournament in Lisbon, Portugal in August. All these ties will be single-leg fixtures. The games will be split between Benfica's Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (which will host the final) and Sporting CP's Estádio José Alvalade.
What are the key dates?
7–8 August: Round of 16 second legs
12–15 August: Quarter-finals (Lisbon)
18–19 August: Semi-finals (Lisbon)
23 August: Final (Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Lisbon)