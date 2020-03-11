Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws: all you need to know

When is it?

The draws take place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Friday 20 March. The live stream will begin here at 12:00 CET.



Who is involved?

The draws feature the eight round of 16 winners:

Atalanta (ITA)

Atlético (ESP)

Leipzig (GER)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Chelsea (ENG) / Bayern München (GER)

Napoli (ITA) / Barcelona (ESP)

Real Madrid (ESP) / Manchester City (ENG)

Lyon (FRA) / Juventus (ITA)

Remaining teams will be confirmed between 11 and 18 March.

How do the draws work?

There are three draws: for the quarter-finals; for the semi-finals, pitting together quarter-final ties; and then a third to determine the 'home' side in the final for administrative reasons.

There are no seedings and no country protection, so teams can face opposition from the same national association.

Further restrictions will be confirmed before the draws.

When do the ties take place?



7/8 April: Quarter-finals, first leg

14/15 April: Quarter-finals, second leg

28/29 April: Semi-finals, first leg

5/6 May: Semi-finals, second leg

Saturday 30 May: Final – Istanbul

Kick-offs are all 21:00 CET.