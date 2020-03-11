Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws: all you need to know
Wednesday 11 March 2020
When are the draws for the remaining rounds of the UEFA Champions League? Who is involved? How does it work?
When is it?
The draws take place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Friday 20 March. The live stream will begin here at 12:00 CET.
Who is involved?
The draws feature the eight round of 16 winners:
Atalanta (ITA)
Atlético (ESP)
Leipzig (GER)
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Chelsea (ENG) / Bayern München (GER)
Napoli (ITA) / Barcelona (ESP)
Real Madrid (ESP) / Manchester City (ENG)
Lyon (FRA) / Juventus (ITA)
Remaining teams will be confirmed between 11 and 18 March.MEET THE LAST EIGHT
How do the draws work?
- There are three draws: for the quarter-finals; for the semi-finals, pitting together quarter-final ties; and then a third to determine the 'home' side in the final for administrative reasons.
- There are no seedings and no country protection, so teams can face opposition from the same national association.
- Further restrictions will be confirmed before the draws.
When do the ties take place?
7/8 April: Quarter-finals, first leg
14/15 April: Quarter-finals, second leg
28/29 April: Semi-finals, first leg
5/6 May: Semi-finals, second leg
Saturday 30 May: Final – Istanbul
Kick-offs are all 21:00 CET.