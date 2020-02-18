Every UEFA Champions League Man of the Match
Tuesday 18 February 2020
Article summary
See who took the official award after every knockout stage match this season.
Article top media content
Article body
UEFA is giving out an official Man of the Match award after every UEFA Champions League knockout stage game to recognise the top performers in Europe’s top club competition.
The UEFA technical observers at each game are deciding who deserves to be the Man of the Match, with an official trophy being handed to the successful players after full time.
Round of 16
First legs
18/02: Atlético 1-0 Liverpool – Renan Lodi
18/02: Dortmund 2-1 Paris – Erling Braut Haaland
19/02: Atalanta v Valencia
19/02: Tottenham v Leipzig
25/02: Chelsea v Bayern
25/02: Napoli v Barcelona
26/02: Lyon v Juventus
26/02: Real Madrid v Man. City
Second legs
10/03: Valencia v Atalanta
10/03: Leipzig v Tottenham
11/03: Liverpool v Atlético
11/03: Paris v Dortmund
17/03: Juventus v Lyon
17/03: Man. City v Real Madrid
18/03: Bayern v Chelsea
18/03: Barcelona v Napoli
UEFA’s technical observers for the round of 16 are: Packie Bonner, Cosmin Contra, Aitor Karanka, Roberto Martínez, Ginés Meléndez, Phil Neville, Willi Ruttensteiner, Gareth Southgate.