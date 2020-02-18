Every UEFA Champions League Man of the Match

UEFA is giving out an official Man of the Match award after every UEFA Champions League knockout stage game to recognise the top performers in Europe’s top club competition.

The UEFA technical observers at each game are deciding who deserves to be the Man of the Match, with an official trophy being handed to the successful players after full time.

Round of 16

First legs

18/02: Atlético 1-0 Liverpool ­­­ – Renan Lodi

18/02: Dortmund 2-1 Paris – Erling Braut Haaland

19/02: Atalanta v Valencia

19/02: Tottenham v Leipzig

25/02: Chelsea v Bayern

25/02: Napoli v Barcelona

26/02: Lyon v Juventus

26/02: Real Madrid v Man. City

Second legs

10/03: Valencia v Atalanta

10/03: Leipzig v Tottenham

11/03: Liverpool v Atlético

11/03: Paris v Dortmund

17/03: Juventus v Lyon

17/03: Man. City v Real Madrid

18/03: Bayern v Chelsea

18/03: Barcelona v Napoli

UEFA’s technical observers for the round of 16 are: Packie Bonner, Cosmin Contra, Aitor Karanka, Roberto Martínez, Ginés Meléndez, Phil Neville, Willi Ruttensteiner, Gareth Southgate.