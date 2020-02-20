Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Thursday 20 February 2020

Find out who made the cut for the all-star Fantasy Football XI from this week's round of 16 first legs.

Atalanta are well represented in this week's team
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Goalkeeper

Péter Gulácsi (Leipzig) – 7 points

Defenders

Hans Hateboer (Atalanta) – 15 points
Konrad Laimer (Leipzig) - 9 points
Felipe (Atlético) – 9 points
Renan Lodi (Atlético) – 9 points

Midfielders

Josip Iličić (Atalanta) - 9 points
Remo Freuler (Atalanta) – 10 points
Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético) - 9 points
Mario Pašalić (Atalanta) - 9 points
Denis Cheryshev (Valencia) – 7 points

Forwards

Erling Braut Haaland (Dortmund) – 11 points

The following criteria is used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.

