Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday 20 February 2020
Find out who made the cut for the all-star Fantasy Football XI from this week's round of 16 first legs.
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.
Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Goalkeeper
Péter Gulácsi (Leipzig) – 7 points
Defenders
Hans Hateboer (Atalanta) – 15 points
Konrad Laimer (Leipzig) - 9 points
Felipe (Atlético) – 9 points
Renan Lodi (Atlético) – 9 points
Midfielders
Josip Iličić (Atalanta) - 9 points
Remo Freuler (Atalanta) – 10 points
Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético) - 9 points
Mario Pašalić (Atalanta) - 9 points
Denis Cheryshev (Valencia) – 7 points
Forwards
Erling Braut Haaland (Dortmund) – 11 points
The following criteria is used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.