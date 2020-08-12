Champions League quarter-final and semi-final line-up

This season's quarter-finals, semi-finals and final are all one-off ties taking place in Lisbon, Portugal. All games will kick off at 21:00 CET.



Quarter-finals

Wednesday 12 August

Atalanta 1-2 Paris, Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica

Thursday 13 August, 21:00 CET

Leipzig vs Atlético, Estádio José Alvalade

Friday 14 August, 21:00 CET

Barcelona vs Bayern, Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica

Saturday 15 August, 21:00 CET

Manchester City vs Lyon, Estádio José Alvalade

Semi-finals

Tuesday 18 August, 21:00 CET

1: Leipzig/Atlético vs Paris, Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica



Wednesday 19 August, 21:00 CET

2: Manchester City/Lyon vs Barcelona/Bayern München, Estádio José Alvalade

Final

Sunday 23 August, 21:00 CET

Winner 1 v Winner 2, Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica

LEIPZIG (GER)

UEFA ranking: 32

This season: P8 W5 D2 L1 F15 A8

How they got here: Group G winners, 4-0 Tottenham (R16)

Last five games: WLDWD

Top scorer: Timo Werner, Marcel Sabitzer (4)

Last season: Europa League group stage

European Cup best: quarter-finals (2019/20)

James Thorogood, Leipzig reporter: Leipzig's composure over the course of their tie against Tottenham, last season's runners-up, belied their status as knockout stage debutants. They had answers to all the questions posed. Julian Nagelsmann becomes the youngest head coach to reach the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, sharing his side's level of maturity and confidence.

ATLÉTICO (ESP)

UEFA ranking: 2

This season: P8 W5 D1 L2 F12 A7

How they got here: Group D runners-up, 4-2 Liverpool, aet (R16)

Last five games: DWWDW

Top scorer: Álvaro Morata (3)

Last season: round of 16

European Cup best: runners-up (most recently 2015/16)

Joseph Walker, Atlético reporter: Atlético's last-16 victory over Liverpool is pretty much their season in a microcosm. Diego Simeone's men have not been at their best, they have looked sluggish at times, yet they still know how to get the job done.

BARCELONA (ESP)

UEFA ranking: 3

This season: P8 W5 D3 L0 F13 A6

How they got here: Group F winners, 4-2 Napoli (R16)

Last five games: WWLWW

Top scorer: Luis Suárez (4)

Last season: semi-finals

European Cup best: winners x5 (most recently 2015)

Graham Hunter, Barcelona reporter: Although Barcelona are now in the quarter-finals, only an optimist would make them favourites judging by the campaign which got them there. Have they been determined, hard to beat, better in the Champions League than domestically? Yes. But home and away against Slavia Praha it was a struggle. And don't forget that they removed coach Ernesto Valverde mid-season. Rivals will point out that they left Dortmund, Inter and Napoli in their wake. The art of winning even if you're not playing exceptionally!

BAYERN (GER)

UEFA ranking: 4

This season: P8 W8 D0 L0 F31 A6

How they got here: Group B winners, 7-1 Chelsea (R16)

Last five games: WWWWW

Top scorer: Robert Lewandowski (13)

Last season: quarter-finals

European Cup best: winners x5 (most recently 2013)

Jordan Maciel, Bayern reporter: Double winners Bayern have been relentless in 2020 and, with a perfect record in the Champions League this term, will rightly be considered among the tournament favourites. However, Flick & Co. will not be getting carried away with treble talk just yet, knowing anything can happen in a straight knockout tournament. A European giant in Barcelona awaits in Lisbon, so they are well-advised to take things one step at a time.

Manchester City (ENG)

UEFA ranking: 6

This season: P8 W6 D2 L0 F20 A6

How they got here: Group C winners, 4-2 Real Madrid (R16)

Last five games: WWWLW

Top scorer: Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling (6)

Last season: quarter-finals

European Cup best: semi-finals (2015/16)

Simon Hart, Man. City reporter: City have taken their time to look like true contenders at this level but they come to Lisbon undefeated and with a spring in their step. This is a team with one of the world’s finest passers of the ball in Kevin De Bruyne and two forwards – Sterling and Jesus – in a rich vein of form (and with Sergio Agüero potentially to return). Their style under Josep Guardiola has never been in question but now, after past near misses, they’ve never appeared better placed to show their substance, with just one loss in their last 17 in this competition.

LYON (FRA)

UEFA ranking: 17

This season: P8 W3 D2 L3 F11 A10

How they got here: Group G runners-up, 2-2 Juventus (away goals, R16)

Last five games: LDLLW

Top scorer: Memphis Depay (6)

Last season: round of 16

European Cup best: semi-finals (2009/10)

David Crossan, Lyon Reporter: Lyon rode their luck a bit in the group stage but were outstanding against Italian champions Juventus to make the quarter-finals. With Depay fit and on the goal trail (he has scored in every one of his UEFA Champions League appearances this season), and the 3-5-2 suited to Europe, they could well cause another upset.

Neymar was named man of the match for his performance against Atalanta

PARIS (FRA)

UEFA ranking: 7

This season: P9 W7 D1 L1 F22 A5

How they got here: Group A winners, 3-2 Dortmund (R16), 2-1 Atalanta (QF)

Last five games: WDWWW

Top scorer: Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappé (5)

Last season: round of 16

European Cup best: semi-finals (1994/95, 2019/20)

Chris Burke, Paris reporter: Beaten away to Dortmund and trailing until the 90th minute against Atalanta, Paris have relied on character and belief to earn their semi-final berth. The French side enjoyed their customary group stage stroll, but whereas in recent campaigns they have wilted in knockout contests, this time they have won the mental battles. And while Neymar and Kylian Mbappé remain their greatest threats, this season they have impressed in defence as well, conceding just five goals in nine games.