Champions League quarter-finals: Meet the qualified teams

ATALANTA (ITA)

UEFA ranking: 55

This season: P8 W4 D1 L3 F16 A16

Round of 16: 8-4 vs Valencia

Top scorer: Josip Iličić (5)

Last season: N/A

European Cup best: quarter-finals (2019/20 – debut season)

Vieri Capretta, Atalanta reporter: La Dea are through to the last eight in their debut season. Josip Iličić was unreal in the round of 16, scoring four in the second leg, but the whole side have been impressive this season. Just amazing.

LEIPZIG (GER)

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Leipzig 3-0 Tottenham

UEFA ranking: 34

This season: P8 W5 D2 L1 F15 A8

Round of 16: 4-0 vs Tottenham

Top scorer: Timo Werner, Marcel Sabitzer (4)

Last season: Europa League group stage

European Cup best: quarter-finals (2019/20 – debut season)

James Thorogood, Leipzig reporter: Leipzig's composure over the course of their tie against Tottenham, last season's runners-up, belied their status as knockout stage debutants. They had answers to all the questions posed. Julian Nagelsmann becomes the youngest head coach to reach the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, sharing his side's level of maturity and confidence.