Which teams have played the most UEFA games?

Tuesday 2 June 2020

Only one side has played over 500 UEFA matches; can you name them?

Winners of the inaugural edition of UEFA's first club competition, the European Champion Clubs' Cup, Real Madrid have played in 547 games in official continental club competition, 52 more than nearest rivals Barcelona.

UEFA.com perms through the all-time UEFA club competition leaderboard to see which teams can count themselves as time-served giants of European football.

Europe's clubs ranked by UEFA competition appearances

RankingTeamPlayedWonDrawnLostForAgainst+/-
1Real Madrid (ESP)547318961331163596+567
2Barcelona (ESP)495283112100975484+491
3Bayern München (GER)464263101100936478+458
4Juventus (ITA)43723998100749398+351
5Benfica (POR)433200100133691489+202
6Ajax (NED)40719693118670422+248
7Anderlecht (BEL)40217485143632530+102
8AC Milan (ITA)3892009693641363+278
9Porto (POR)38518280123587434+153
10Inter Milan (ITA)38318894101569358+211
11=Liverpool (ENG)3802078885669335+334
11=Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)38016497119570436+134
13Celtic (SCO)37417368133585428+157
14Man. United (ENG)3691969281644346+298
15PSV Eindhoven (NED)36115583123542410+132
16FCSB (ROU)32912591113446422+24
17Atlético Madrid (ESP)3271866477548307+241
18Rangers (SCO)32413686102482384+98
19Sporting CP (POR)31713369115494406+88
20Crvena zvezda (SRB)31613676104536416+120
21Club Brugge (BEL)31513169115473413+60

• Real Madrid have played (547) and won (318) more games than any other side in European football history, and also hold the records for most goals scored (1163) and conceded (596).

• Barcelona have the unusual distinction of having drawn more games than any other team in Europe (112).

• Anderlecht have lost more UEFA club competition matches than any other side: 143 in total.

• Luxembourg's Jeunesse Esch (-183 from 81 games) have the worst goal difference of any team in Europe; Olympiacos (joint 22nd in the rankings, goal difference -36) are the highest-ranked club with a negative goal difference.

• Club Brugge are the only team in the top 21 who have yet to win a UEFA competition. The Belgian side were losing UEFA Cup finalists in 1976 and European Cup runners-up in 1978.

* UEFA club competitions = UEFA Champions League/European Cup, UEFA Europa League/UEFA Cup, European Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup, UEFA Intertoto Cup and European/South American Cup

Last updated: 1 June 2020

