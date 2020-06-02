Which teams have played the most UEFA games?
Tuesday 2 June 2020
Article summary
Only one side has played over 500 UEFA matches; can you name them?
Article top media content
Article body
Winners of the inaugural edition of UEFA's first club competition, the European Champion Clubs' Cup, Real Madrid have played in 547 games in official continental club competition, 52 more than nearest rivals Barcelona.
UEFA.com perms through the all-time UEFA club competition leaderboard to see which teams can count themselves as time-served giants of European football.
Europe's clubs ranked by UEFA competition appearances
|Ranking
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|For
|Against
|+/-
|1
|Real Madrid (ESP)
|547
|318
|96
|133
|1163
|596
|+567
|2
|Barcelona (ESP)
|495
|283
|112
|100
|975
|484
|+491
|3
|Bayern München (GER)
|464
|263
|101
|100
|936
|478
|+458
|4
|Juventus (ITA)
|437
|239
|98
|100
|749
|398
|+351
|5
|Benfica (POR)
|433
|200
|100
|133
|691
|489
|+202
|6
|Ajax (NED)
|407
|196
|93
|118
|670
|422
|+248
|7
|Anderlecht (BEL)
|402
|174
|85
|143
|632
|530
|+102
|8
|AC Milan (ITA)
|389
|200
|96
|93
|641
|363
|+278
|9
|Porto (POR)
|385
|182
|80
|123
|587
|434
|+153
|10
|Inter Milan (ITA)
|383
|188
|94
|101
|569
|358
|+211
|11=
|Liverpool (ENG)
|380
|207
|88
|85
|669
|335
|+334
|11=
|Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)
|380
|164
|97
|119
|570
|436
|+134
|13
|Celtic (SCO)
|374
|173
|68
|133
|585
|428
|+157
|14
|Man. United (ENG)
|369
|196
|92
|81
|644
|346
|+298
|15
|PSV Eindhoven (NED)
|361
|155
|83
|123
|542
|410
|+132
|16
|FCSB (ROU)
|329
|125
|91
|113
|446
|422
|+24
|17
|Atlético Madrid (ESP)
|327
|186
|64
|77
|548
|307
|+241
|18
|Rangers (SCO)
|324
|136
|86
|102
|482
|384
|+98
|19
|Sporting CP (POR)
|317
|133
|69
|115
|494
|406
|+88
|20
|Crvena zvezda (SRB)
|316
|136
|76
|104
|536
|416
|+120
|21
|Club Brugge (BEL)
|315
|131
|69
|115
|473
|413
|+60
• Real Madrid have played (547) and won (318) more games than any other side in European football history, and also hold the records for most goals scored (1163) and conceded (596).
• Barcelona have the unusual distinction of having drawn more games than any other team in Europe (112).
• Anderlecht have lost more UEFA club competition matches than any other side: 143 in total.
• Luxembourg's Jeunesse Esch (-183 from 81 games) have the worst goal difference of any team in Europe; Olympiacos (joint 22nd in the rankings, goal difference -36) are the highest-ranked club with a negative goal difference.
• Club Brugge are the only team in the top 21 who have yet to win a UEFA competition. The Belgian side were losing UEFA Cup finalists in 1976 and European Cup runners-up in 1978.
* UEFA club competitions = UEFA Champions League/European Cup, UEFA Europa League/UEFA Cup, European Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup, UEFA Intertoto Cup and European/South American Cup
Last updated: 1 June 2020