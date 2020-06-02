Which teams have played the most UEFA games?

Winners of the inaugural edition of UEFA's first club competition, the European Champion Clubs' Cup, Real Madrid have played in 547 games in official continental club competition, 52 more than nearest rivals Barcelona.

UEFA.com perms through the all-time UEFA club competition leaderboard to see which teams can count themselves as time-served giants of European football.

Europe's clubs ranked by UEFA competition appearances

Ranking Team Played Won Drawn Lost For Against +/- 1 Real Madrid (ESP) 547 318 96 133 1163 596 +567 2 Barcelona (ESP) 495 283 112 100 975 484 +491 3 Bayern München (GER) 464 263 101 100 936 478 +458 4 Juventus (ITA) 437 239 98 100 749 398 +351 5 Benfica (POR) 433 200 100 133 691 489 +202 6 Ajax (NED) 407 196 93 118 670 422 +248 7 Anderlecht (BEL) 402 174 85 143 632 530 +102 8 AC Milan (ITA) 389 200 96 93 641 363 +278 9 Porto (POR) 385 182 80 123 587 434 +153 10 Inter Milan (ITA) 383 188 94 101 569 358 +211 11= Liverpool (ENG) 380 207 88 85 669 335 +334 11= Dynamo Kyiv (UKR) 380 164 97 119 570 436 +134 13 Celtic (SCO) 374 173 68 133 585 428 +157 14 Man. United (ENG) 369 196 92 81 644 346 +298 15 PSV Eindhoven (NED) 361 155 83 123 542 410 +132 16 FCSB (ROU) 329 125 91 113 446 422 +24 17 Atlético Madrid (ESP) 327 186 64 77 548 307 +241 18 Rangers (SCO) 324 136 86 102 482 384 +98 19 Sporting CP (POR) 317 133 69 115 494 406 +88 20 Crvena zvezda (SRB) 316 136 76 104 536 416 +120 21 Club Brugge (BEL) 315 131 69 115 473 413 +60

• Real Madrid have played (547) and won (318) more games than any other side in European football history, and also hold the records for most goals scored (1163) and conceded (596).

• Barcelona have the unusual distinction of having drawn more games than any other team in Europe (112).

• Anderlecht have lost more UEFA club competition matches than any other side: 143 in total.

• Luxembourg's Jeunesse Esch (-183 from 81 games) have the worst goal difference of any team in Europe; Olympiacos (joint 22nd in the rankings, goal difference -36) are the highest-ranked club with a negative goal difference.

• Club Brugge are the only team in the top 21 who have yet to win a UEFA competition. The Belgian side were losing UEFA Cup finalists in 1976 and European Cup runners-up in 1978.

* UEFA club competitions = UEFA Champions League/European Cup, UEFA Europa League/UEFA Cup, European Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup, UEFA Intertoto Cup and European/South American Cup

Last updated: 1 June 2020