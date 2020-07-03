Champions League recap: Paris looking like complete package

Already sure of a place in the final eight in Lisbon, Paris have a great defence and a star-studded forward line too.



Season so far

Form guide: W6 D1 L1 F17 A4

Top scorer: Kylian Mbappé, Mauro Icardi (5)

Their campaign in ten words: Solid defence, four stars going forward: is this their season?

Group A winners

▪ Paris 3-0 Real Madrid (Di María 14 33, Meunier 90'+1)

▪ Galatasaray 0-1 Paris (Icardi 52)

▪ Club Brugge 0-5 Paris (Icardi 7 63, Mbappé 61 79 83)

▪ Paris 1-0 Club Brugge (Icardi 22)

▪ Real Madrid 2-2 Paris (Benzema 17 79; Mbappé 81, Sarabia 83)

▪ Paris 5-0 Galatasaray (Icardi 32, Sarabia 35, Neymar 46, Mbappé 63, Cavani 84pen)

Round of 16

First leg (18 February): Dortmund 2-1 Paris (Haaland 69 77; Neymar 75)

Second leg (11 March): Paris 2-0 Dortmund (Neymar 28, Bernat 45+1)

(3-2 agg.) ﻿﻿

After losing for the first time in this season's UEFA Champions League in the first leg, Paris were unplayable at home, making their way to the quarter-finals for the first time since 2015/16.

Expert view: Chris Burke, UEFA.com Paris reporter

Three games to become European champions. That is the equation facing a Paris side who posted the best defensive record during an unbeaten group stage – before ending their three-year run of woe in the round of 16 against Dortmund.

The outpouring of joy and relief after they dispatched BVB said much about their determination in this competition. And with the trophy now so tangibly close, this could finally be their year.

Who’s in charge?

After replacing Jürgen Klopp at Dortmund, Thomas Tuchel joined Paris in 2018. He has since landed two Ligue 1 titles, and is the first PSG coach since Laurent Blanc to reach a UEFA Champions League quarter-final. Paris's UEFA Champions League win ratio during Tuchel's tenure is just shy of 75%.

Key quote: "We are capable of winning the Champions League. It's a tournament and I am convinced we will be very strong."

Tactical approach

Kylian Mbappé takes a break from terrorising defences ©AFP/Getty Images

The fantastic four of Ángel Di María, Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar are the faces of this Paris side, Tuchel making adjustments further back to accommodate them – including a 3-4-3 formation for their only UEFA Champions League loss this season, 2-1 at Dortmund in the last 16. Keylor Navas and Thiago Silva have contributed to Paris boasting the best defence in the 2019/20 competition, as well as the second most prolific attack.

Star player: Kylian Mbappé

France's 2019 Player of the Year and Ligue 1 top scorer for the last two seasons, the forward has scored five in this term's UEFA Champions League – his best tally since he hit six for Monaco as they got to the 2016/17 semi-finals.