Champions League recap: Bayern's winning streak

The Bundesliga champions will be aiming to cement their spot in the last eight as they prepare for a second-leg meeting with Chelsea.



Season so far

Form guide: W7 D0 L0 F27 A5

Top scorer: Robert Lewandowski (11)

Their campaign in ten words: Dominant, undeterred by injury setbacks and still hungry for more.

Group B winners

▪ Bayern 3-0 Crvena zvezda (Coman 34, Lewandowski 80, Müller 90+1)

▪ Tottenham 2-7 Bayern (Son 12, Kane 61pen; Kimmich 15, Lewandowski 45 87, Gnabry 53 55 83 88﻿)

▪ Olympiacos 2-3 Bayern (El Arabi 23, Guilherme 79; Lewandowski 34 62, Tolisso 75)

▪ Bayern 2-0 Olympiacos (Lewandowski 69, Perišić 89)

▪ Crvena zvezda 0-6 Bayern (Goretzka 14, Lewandowski 53pen 60 64 68, Tolisso 89)

▪ Bayern 3-1 Tottenham (Coman 14, Müller 45, Coutinho 64; Sessegnon 20)

Round of 16

First leg (25 February): Chelsea 0-3 Bayern (Gnabry 51 54, Lewandowski 76)

Pushing the door to the quarter-finals wide open with an impressive display, Bayern were able to rely on Serge Gnabry once again. The German winger recorded his fifth and sixth UEFA Champions League goals in London this season.

Expert view: Jordan Maciel, UEFA.com Bayern reporter

Spearheaded by Europe’s leading goalscorer Robert Lewandowski, the recently-crowned German double winners have more than one foot in the quarter-finals following their 3-0 first leg win at Stamford Bridge. That victory and a 7-2 demolition of last season’s finalists Spurs confirmed Bayern’s title credentials, but tougher tests await if they are to go all the way. They can dare to dream of a 2013 repeat, but perhaps the biggest challenge will be picking up where they left off in August after a month without competitive action.

Who’s in charge?

Replacing Niko Kovač, former assistant Hans-Dieter Flick took the reins in November 2019. Under his command, Bayern have averaged 2.74 points in 31 competitive matches, earning Flick a contract until the summer 2023.

Key quote: "Right now, we want to reach the quarter-finals. Then we'll see what happens, step by step."

Bayern coach Hans-Dieter Flick Getty Images

Tactical approach

Bayern's high intensity, quick pressing and desire to keep possession, has been key to their dominance under Flick. Arjen Robben and Franck Ribéry are long gone, but exploiting the wings remains fundamental in Bayern's philosophy – made possible by the incredible work rate of the full-backs.



Star player: Robert Lewandowski

Thomas Müller has been Bayern's assist king this season, but 'Lewangoalski's' 11-goal contribution has made the Polish superstar their most valuable asset.