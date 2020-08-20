Champions League recap: Bayern's winning streak

The Bundesliga champions have been in fearsome form all season, but perhaps took it up another notch after arriving in Lisbon.



Season so far

Form guide: W10 D0 L0 F42 A8

Top scorer: Robert Lewandowski (15)

Their campaign in ten words: Dominant, undeterred by injury setbacks; they put eight past Barcelona.

Group B winners



▪ Bayern 3-0 Crvena zvezda (Coman 34, Lewandowski 80, Müller 90+1)

▪ Tottenham 2-7 Bayern (Son 12, Kane 61pen; Kimmich 15, Lewandowski 45 87, Gnabry 53 55 83 88﻿)

▪ Olympiacos 2-3 Bayern (El Arabi 23, Guilherme 79; Lewandowski 34 62, Tolisso 75)

▪ Bayern 2-0 Olympiacos (Lewandowski 69, Perišić 89)

▪ Crvena zvezda 0-6 Bayern (Goretzka 14, Lewandowski 53pen 60 64 68, Tolisso 89)

▪ Bayern 3-1 Tottenham (Coman 14, Müller 45, Coutinho 64; Sessegnon 20)

Round of 16

First leg (25 February): Chelsea 0-3 Bayern (Gnabry 51 54, Lewandowski 76)

Second leg (8 August): Bayern 4-1 Chelsea (Lewandowski 10pen 84, Perišić 24, Tolisso 76; Abraham 44)

Quarter-finals

Highlights: Barcelona 2-8 Bayern

Barcelona 2-8 Bayern (Alaba 7og, Suárez 57; Müller 4 31, Perišić 22, Gnabry 28, Kimmich 63, Lewandowski 82, Coutinho 85 89)

Semi-finals

Lyon 0-3 Bayern (Gnabry 18 33, Lewandowski 88)

Expert view: Jordan Maciel, UEFA.com Bayern reporter

Though always named among the favourites, nobody gave Bayern much of a chance of winning this season’s competition. Yet despite high-profile departures last summer and a mid-season change of coach, the German champions have won ten out of ten while racking up 42 goals in the process. Under Hans-Dieter Flick, they are playing with a confidence, hunger and a frightening intensity that few sides have been able to live with. Some have suggested this team are even better than the 2013 treble winners; in Sunday’s final they can at the very least prove their equal..

Who’s in charge?

Replacing Niko Kovač, former assistant Hans-Dieter Flick took the reins in November. His side have won 27 of their last 28 games, and come into the final on a 19-match winning streak, with Flick having earned a contract until the summer of 2023.

Flick has transformed Bayern since taking over POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Key quote: "We will look to organise our defence, but we know our biggest strength is putting our opponents under pressure."

Tactical approach

Bayern's high intensity, quick pressing and desire to keep possession, have been key to their dominance under Flick. Arjen Robben and Franck Ribéry are long gone, but exploiting the wings remains fundamental in Bayern's approach – made possible by the incredible work rate of their full-backs.



Star player: Robert Lewandowski

'Lewangoalski' has contributed a season's best 15 goals (in addition to 34 in the Bundesliga), and needs two more in the final to match Cristiano Ronaldo's single-campaign UEFA Champions League record of 17. The Polish international's six assists are worth a mention too.