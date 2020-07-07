Rule changes for this season's Champions League
Tuesday 7 July 2020
Article summary
Can teams register new players? What are the new rules around substitutes? How has the format been amended?
Article top media content
Article body
The remainder of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League season has been mapped out, and it is not just dates and venues that have changed.
UEFA.com runs through the key amendments.
How has the format changed?
Quarter-finals and semi-finals will now take place as single-leg ties.2019/20 Champions League so far
Where will matches take place?
From the quarter-finals, all matches take place at two stadiums in Lisbon, Portugal:
Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica
Estádio José Alvalade
Unplayed round of 16 second legs will be held either at the club's home ground or at a venue assigned by UEFA.
The final will be staged at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica.Final: All you need to know
Can clubs register new players?
Yes, teams can register a maximum of three new 'List A' players. But there are a couple of caveats:
- Each squad is still limited to 25 List A players (players can be removed to make room);
- Players must have been already registered and eligible to play for the club at domestic level since 3 February.
Will there be more substitutes?
Teams will be able to make five substitutions but will only be allowed to make these changes at three points in the game. These three occasions do not include changes at half-time, between the end of normal playing time and extra time, and at half-time during extra time. One additional substitution will be allowed during extra time.
There will also be more player to choose from: a total of 23 players will be allowed on the match sheet instead of 18, something usually only permitted for the final.
When are the matches?
Round of 16 7/8 August
Quarter-finals 12-15 August
Semi-finals 18/19 August
Final 23 August
All matches kick off at 21:00 CET