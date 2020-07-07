Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Learn more >

Rule changes for this season's Champions League

Tuesday 7 July 2020

Can teams register new players? What are the new rules around substitutes? How has the format been amended?

The remainder of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League season has been mapped out, and it is not just dates and venues that have changed.

UEFA.com runs through the key amendments.

How has the format changed?

Quarter-finals and semi-finals will now take place as single-leg ties.

The UEFA Champions League is back!
The UEFA Champions League is back!
2019/20 Champions League so far

Where will matches take place?

From the quarter-finals, all matches take place at two stadiums in Lisbon, Portugal:

Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica
Estádio José Alvalade

Unplayed round of 16 second legs will be held either at the club's home ground or at a venue assigned by UEFA.

The final will be staged at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica.

Final: All you need to know

Can clubs register new players?

Yes, teams can register a maximum of three new 'List A' players. But there are a couple of caveats:

  • Each squad is still limited to 25 List A players (players can be removed to make room);
  • Players must have been already registered and eligible to play for the club at domestic level since 3 February.
2014 Lisbon final highlights: Real Madrid 4-1 Atlético
2014 Lisbon final highlights: Real Madrid 4-1 Atlético

Will there be more substitutes?

Teams will be able to make five substitutions but will only be allowed to make these changes at three points in the game. These three occasions do not include changes at half-time, between the end of normal playing time and extra time, and at half-time during extra time. One additional substitution will be allowed during extra time.

There will also be more player to choose from: a total of 23 players will be allowed on the match sheet instead of 18, something usually only permitted for the final.

When are the matches?

Round of 16 7/8 August
Quarter-finals 12-15 August
Semi-finals 18/19 August
Final 23 August

All matches kick off at 21:00 CET

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 7 July 2020

Related Items

Lowdown: quarter-final and semi-final draws
06/07/2020

LiveLowdown: quarter-final and semi-final draws

When is it? Who is involved? How does it work?
All the fixtures and results
26/06/2020

LiveAll the fixtures and results

Check out all the UEFA Champions League results and games to come.
2019/20 Champions League so far
26/06/2020

Live2019/20 Champions League so far

The state of play before Europe's top club competition returns on 7 August.
2020/21: All you need to know
25/06/2020

Live2020/21: All you need to know

When is the group stage? How will qualifying work? Where is the 2021 final?
Final eight in Lisbon
17/06/2020

LiveFinal eight in Lisbon

The 2019/20 UEFA Champions League will resume on Friday 7 August.
2020 Champions League final
17/06/2020

Live2020 Champions League final

Get the lowdown on the 2019/20 decider: when, where.
Lowdown: quarter-final and semi-final draws
06/07/2020

LiveLowdown: quarter-final and semi-final draws

When is it? Who is involved? How does it work?
Top