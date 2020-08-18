Champions League final head-to-head: Paris vs Bayern

Bayern München will take on Paris Saint-Germain in the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League final: UEFA.com looks at the teams' past fixtures ahead of Sunday's decider in Lisbon.

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski scores against Paris in the teams' most recent meeting, in December 2017 Bongarts/Getty Images

All eight of Paris and Bayern's previous meetings in European competition have come in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

W5 D0 L3 F12 A11

W3 D0 L5 F11 A12﻿

05/12/17: Bayern 3-1 Paris (Lewandowski 8, Tolisso 37, 69; Mbappé 50)

27/09/17: Paris 3-0 Bayern (Dani Alves 2, Cavani 31, Neymar 63)

18/10/00: Bayern 2-0 Paris (Salihamidžić 3, Paulo Sérgio 89)

26/09/00: Paris 1-0 Bayern (Laurent Leroy 90)

05/11/97: Paris 3-1 Bayern (Gava 17, Maurice 73, Leroy 75; Babbel 28)

22/10/97: Bayern 5-1 Paris (Elber 4, 73, Jancker 21, 47, Helmer 51; Simone 48)

23/11/94: Bayern 0-1 Paris (Weah 80)

14/09/94: Paris 2-0 Bayern (Weah 39, Bravo 80)