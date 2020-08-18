Champions League final head-to-head: Paris vs Bayern
Tuesday 18 August 2020
With Bayern München having set up a final against Paris Saint-Germain, UEFA.com looks at their previous meetings.
Bayern München will take on Paris Saint-Germain in the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League final: UEFA.com looks at the teams' past fixtures ahead of Sunday's decider in Lisbon.Meet the teams
All eight of Paris and Bayern's previous meetings in European competition have come in the UEFA Champions League group stage.
Paris (FRA)
W5 D0 L3 F12 A11
Bayern (GER)
W3 D0 L5 F11 A12
05/12/17: Bayern 3-1 Paris (Lewandowski 8, Tolisso 37, 69; Mbappé 50)
27/09/17: Paris 3-0 Bayern (Dani Alves 2, Cavani 31, Neymar 63)
18/10/00: Bayern 2-0 Paris (Salihamidžić 3, Paulo Sérgio 89)
26/09/00: Paris 1-0 Bayern (Laurent Leroy 90)
05/11/97: Paris 3-1 Bayern (Gava 17, Maurice 73, Leroy 75; Babbel 28)
22/10/97: Bayern 5-1 Paris (Elber 4, 73, Jancker 21, 47, Helmer 51; Simone 48)
23/11/94: Bayern 0-1 Paris (Weah 80)
14/09/94: Paris 2-0 Bayern (Weah 39, Bravo 80)