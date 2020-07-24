2020/21 Champions League group stage as it stands

The line-up for the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League group stage is shaping up, with teams booking their places as domestic leagues conclude.*

Twenty-four teams are assured of a UEFA Champions League place next term via their domestic league standings. Six berths are decided by qualifying in the summer while the remaining two slots are reserved for the winners of this season's competition and the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League.

*All based on provisional standings. Line-up for next season's UEFA Champions League will be subject to final confirmation by UEFA.

2020/21 group stage as it stands

ESP (4): Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, Sevilla*

ENG (4): Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea*

ITA (4): Juventus, ﻿Atalanta, Inter, Lazio*

GER (4): Bayern, Dortmund, RB Leipzig, ﻿Mönchengladbach*

FRA (2): Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille

RUS (2): Zenit, Lokomotiv Moskva

POR (1): Porto

BEL (1): Club Brugge

UKR (1): Shakhtar Donetsk

TUR (1): İstanbul Başakşehir

Teams in italics currently occupy UEFA Champions League places but are not yet confirmed.

What if Champions League/Europa League winners qualify via domestic leagues?



If the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League winners qualify via their domestic league, the champions of the 11th-ranked association (Netherlands) enter the group stage.

If the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League winners qualify via their domestic league, the third-placed team of the fifth-ranked association (France) enter the group stage.

* An association may have a maximum of five teams in the UEFA Champions League. In the unlikely event of both the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League title holders coming from the same top-four association (Spain, England, Italy, Germany) and finishing outside of the top four of their domestic league, the fourth-placed team switches to the UEFA Europa League.