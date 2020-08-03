Eden Hazard on his favourite Champions League goals and the joy of assists

With the UEFA Champions League return around the corner, Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard spoke to UEFA.com about some of his favourite memories of the competition, his love of assists and the best goal he's ever seen.

UEFA.com: It’s August, the middle of the summer; it seems a strange time to be having it, but the Champions League is about to return...

Eden Hazard: Yeah, I can't believe it. I think the world, the people, need to watch football. It gives you happiness; that's why we all love football. I think it's now months without the Champions League, this level of games. People just want to watch this.

Which of your Champions League goals is your favourite?

Eden Hazard celebrates his first Champions League goal AFP via Getty Images

That's easy because I didn't score a lot, but I think my first goal [Schalke 0-3 Chelsea, 2013]. The first one is always special, you know. Away in a big game, we played a fantastic game. I could and should have passed to Fernando Torres, but I did it myself, so I was lucky that the ball went in. That's why it's my favourite one. I think he [Torres] was waiting for his hat-trick so it was my bad – sorry, Fernando.

Do you prefer scoring or giving assists?

The feeling is the same when you see the ball in the net. In my mind, I'm not just thinking about scoring goals, scoring goals, scoring goals. Some players now just think about scoring goals. And me? I'm more the kind of player who can create something. That's why I like to say that I'm more of an assisting guy than a scoring machine. I prefer to make assists, but I also like the feeling when you score a beautiful goal, a last-minute goal, and you win the game at the end.

What is the best Champions League goal you’ve ever seen?

Two years ago, Cristiano [Ronaldo] against Juventus [quarter-final first leg, 2018]. In front of my TV, I was like "Wow! What a goal!". Gareth Bale, also, against Liverpool in the [2018] final. Wow! All of them are really good.

If you could have scored any Champions League goal, which would it be?

Zidane's 2002 Champions League final volley from every angle

That's an easy one for me. Zinédine Zidane, Champions League final against Leverkusen [in 2002]. Left volley, top corner, bye bye.

Can you remember when a truly great goal was scored against you in the Champions League, and you've thought "Wow! That was special"?

Yeah, against Roma with Chelsea [in 2018]. [Edin] Džeko's volley was unbelievable. And we knew it. We knew it, you know, because [Antonio] Conte was telling us: "No, go to Džeko. Go to Džeko!"

What is the most spectacular goal you've ever seen?

One of the best for me? Dennis Bergkamp with Arsenal [against Newcastle in the Premier League in 2002]. One touch, control, and finish. When he just turned around the defender, that one was special.