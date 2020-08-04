Champions League squad changes: Fantasy managers, take note

The UEFA Champions League contenders were each permitted to register up to three new eligible A list players by midnight CET on Monday 3 August, with a couple of caveats:

• Each squad is still limited to 25 List A players (players could be removed to make room);

• Players must have been already registered and eligible to play for the club at domestic level since 3 February or in any case by no later than before the first leg of the round of 16 as initially scheduled for the relevant team.

With the deadline now passed, UEFA.com guides you through all the ins and outs.

In: Raoul Bellanova, Boško Šutalo

Out: Adrian Tameze

In: none

Out: none

Dutch midflelder Ludovit Reis left Groningen for Barcelona in 2019 AFP via Getty Images

In: Jorge Cuenca, Ludovit Reis

Out: Ferrán Sarsanedas, Kike Saverio

In: Bright Arrey-Mbi, Jamal Musiala, Malik Tillman

Out: Lasse Mai, Oliver Batista Meier, Sarpreet Singh, Joshua Zirkzee

In: none

Out: none

Juventus defender Merih Demiral suffered a cruciate injury in the winter Getty Images

In: Merih Demiral

Out: Sami Khedira

In: Hugo Novoa

Out: Ethan Ampadu, Frederik Jäkel, Timo Werner, Hannes Wolf

In: Sinaly Diomande, Reo Griffiths, Eli Wissa

Out: Martin Terrier, Lucas Tousart, Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa

City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu with a UEFA Champions League starball Manchester City FC via Getty Ima

In: Gavin Bazunu

Out: Leroy Sané

In: none

Out: none

In: Mitchel Bakker, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Out: Edinson Cavani, Thomas Meunier

In: none

Out: none