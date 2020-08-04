Champions League squad changes: Fantasy managers, take note

Tuesday 4 August 2020

The contenders' squad changes for the remaining games have been confirmed.

Paris forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting reporting for duty
Paris forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting reporting for duty Icon Sport via Getty Images

The UEFA Champions League contenders were each permitted to register up to three new eligible A list players by midnight CET on Monday 3 August, with a couple of caveats:

• Each squad is still limited to 25 List A players (players could be removed to make room);

• Players must have been already registered and eligible to play for the club at domestic level since 3 February or in any case by no later than before the first leg of the round of 16 as initially scheduled for the relevant team.

With the deadline now passed, UEFA.com guides you through all the ins and outs.

2019/20 season so far

Atalanta

In: Raoul Bellanova, Boško Šutalo
Out: Adrian Tameze

Atlético

In: none
Out: none

Barcelona

Dutch midflelder Ludovit Reis left Groningen for Barcelona in 2019
Dutch midflelder Ludovit Reis left Groningen for Barcelona in 2019 AFP via Getty Images

In: Jorge Cuenca, Ludovit Reis
Out: Ferrán Sarsanedas, Kike Saverio

Bayern

In: Bright Arrey-Mbi, Jamal Musiala, Malik Tillman
Out: Lasse Mai, Oliver Batista Meier, Sarpreet Singh, Joshua Zirkzee

Chelsea

In: none
Out: none

Juventus

Juventus defender Merih Demiral suffered a cruciate injury in the winter
Juventus defender Merih Demiral suffered a cruciate injury in the winter Getty Images

In: Merih Demiral
Out: Sami Khedira

Leipzig

In: Hugo Novoa
Out: Ethan Ampadu, Frederik Jäkel, Timo Werner, Hannes Wolf

Lyon

In: Sinaly Diomande, Reo Griffiths, Eli Wissa
Out: Martin Terrier, Lucas Tousart, Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa

Manchester City

City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu with a UEFA Champions League starball
City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu with a UEFA Champions League starball Manchester City FC via Getty Ima

In: Gavin Bazunu
Out: Leroy Sané

Napoli

In: none
Out: none

Paris

In: Mitchel Bakker, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
Out: Edinson Cavani, Thomas Meunier

Real Madrid

In: none
Out: none

Rule changes for this season's UEFA Champions League

