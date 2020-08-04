Champions League squad changes: Fantasy managers, take note
Tuesday 4 August 2020
The contenders' squad changes for the remaining games have been confirmed.
The UEFA Champions League contenders were each permitted to register up to three new eligible A list players by midnight CET on Monday 3 August, with a couple of caveats:
• Each squad is still limited to 25 List A players (players could be removed to make room);
• Players must have been already registered and eligible to play for the club at domestic level since 3 February or in any case by no later than before the first leg of the round of 16 as initially scheduled for the relevant team.
With the deadline now passed, UEFA.com guides you through all the ins and outs.
Atalanta
In: Raoul Bellanova, Boško Šutalo
Out: Adrian Tameze
Atlético
In: none
Out: none
Barcelona
In: Jorge Cuenca, Ludovit Reis
Out: Ferrán Sarsanedas, Kike Saverio
Bayern
In: Bright Arrey-Mbi, Jamal Musiala, Malik Tillman
Out: Lasse Mai, Oliver Batista Meier, Sarpreet Singh, Joshua Zirkzee
Chelsea
In: none
Out: none
Juventus
In: Merih Demiral
Out: Sami Khedira
Leipzig
In: Hugo Novoa
Out: Ethan Ampadu, Frederik Jäkel, Timo Werner, Hannes Wolf
Lyon
In: Sinaly Diomande, Reo Griffiths, Eli Wissa
Out: Martin Terrier, Lucas Tousart, Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa
Manchester City
In: Gavin Bazunu
Out: Leroy Sané
Napoli
In: none
Out: none
Paris
In: Mitchel Bakker, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
Out: Edinson Cavani, Thomas Meunier
Real Madrid
In: none
Out: none