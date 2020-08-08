Guess the UEFA Champions League winners with Finals Bracket

Guess your way to the trophy podium with the UEFA Champions League Finals Bracket, presented by Gazprom, and you could win vouchers to spend in the Official UEFA Champions League Store; €200 for the winner, €100 for the nine runners-up.

Your challenge is to guess the winner of each match from the quarter-finals to the final before the deadline of 12 August, 21:00 CET. The game is free to play and can be accessed via the UCL Gaming Hub website and Android/iOS mobile apps. Log in or sign up to save your predictions, track your score and compete against your friends.

For each correct match outcome, you will score three points; if you enter late – that’s any time after the first quarter-final kicks off – you'll still be able to save and track your guesses, but you won't score any points. If you save your guesses on time but later edit them after the first quarter-final kicks off, you won't score any points.