Most goals in a Champions League season

The truncated nature of the 2019/20 season means the club that lifts the trophy in Lisbon next Sunday will have played 11 matches rather than the usual 13 – but that may not be enough to deny Bayern a couple of scoring records.

After notching up the competition's first ever 8-2 win against Barcelona in the quarter-finals, the German champions are two goals from matching the record for goals in a single UEFA Champions League campaign since the second group stage was replaced by knockout ties. Score six and they will equal Barcelona's all-time high, completed over 16 games during the Spanish side's run to the last four in 1999/2000.

Most goals in a single season

45 Barcelona, 1999/2000 (16 matches)

41 Real Madrid, 2013/14 (13)

41 Liverpool, 2017/18 (13)

39 Bayern, 2019/20 (9)

36 Real Madrid, 2016/17 (13)

Bayern's 2019/20 vintage already have one record in the bag: best goals per game ratio in a single season. They have been so devastating until now that they could score zero in the semi-final and final and it would still be a new high!

Best goals per game ratio in a single season

4.33 Bayern, 2019/20

3.15 Real Madrid, 2013/14

3.15 Liverpool, 2017/18

2.92 Barcelona, 2011/12

2.92 Real Madrid, 2011/12