Most goals in a Champions League season

Saturday 15 August 2020

A few devastating attacking teams have graced the competition over the years, but are this season's Bayern the best?

Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring Bayern's sixth against Barcelona
Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring Bayern's sixth against Barcelona Getty Images

The truncated nature of the 2019/20 season means the club that lifts the trophy in Lisbon next Sunday will have played 11 matches rather than the usual 13 – but that may not be enough to deny Bayern a couple of scoring records.

After notching up the competition's first ever 8-2 win against Barcelona in the quarter-finals, the German champions are two goals from matching the record for goals in a single UEFA Champions League campaign since the second group stage was replaced by knockout ties. Score six and they will equal Barcelona's all-time high, completed over 16 games during the Spanish side's run to the last four in 1999/2000.

Most goals in a single season

45 Barcelona, 1999/2000 (16 matches)
41 Real Madrid, 2013/14 (13)
41 Liverpool, 2017/18 (13)
39 Bayern, 2019/20 (9)
36 Real Madrid, 2016/17 (13)

Bayern's 2019/20 vintage already have one record in the bag: best goals per game ratio in a single season. They have been so devastating until now that they could score zero in the semi-final and final and it would still be a new high!

Best goals per game ratio in a single season

4.33 Bayern, 2019/20
3.15 Real Madrid, 2013/14
3.15 Liverpool, 2017/18
2.92 Barcelona, 2011/12
2.92 Real Madrid, 2011/12

Report and highlights: Barça 2-8 Bayern
14/08/2020

The German champions plundered four goals in each half to ease into the semi-finals.
Biggest Champions League wins by round
14/08/2020

Bayern's 8-2 defeat of Barcelona set a new quarter-final record: see the best for every stage.
