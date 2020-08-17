Champions League semi-finals: predicted line-ups and team news

Monday 17 August 2020

Possible line-ups and injury news for the UEFA Champions League semi-finals – Fantasy managers, take note.

Could Kylian Mbappé start for Paris?
Could Kylian Mbappé start for Paris? UEFA via Getty Images

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting line-ups for the upcoming UEFA Champions League fixtures.

Tuesday 18 August: Leipzig vs Paris

Leipzig: Gulácsi; Klostermann, Upamecano, Halstenberg; Laimer, Kampl, Sabitzer, Angeliño; Olmo, Poulsen, Nkunku
Out: Konaté (hip)

Paris: Rico; Kehrer, Thiago Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat; Di María, Marquinhos, Paredes, Neymar; Mbappé, Icardi
Out: Navas (thigh)
Doubtful: Gueye (muscular), Verratti (calf), Kurzawa (thigh)﻿

Wednesday 19 August: Lyon vs Bayern

Lyon: Lopes; Denayer, Marcelo, Marçal; Dubois, Caqueret, Guimarães, Aouar, Cornet; Depay, Toko Ekambi
Out: none

Bayern: Neuer; Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Goretzka, Thiago; Perišić, Müller, Gnabry; Lewandowski
Out: Pavard (ankle)

Both semi-finals kick off at 21:00 CET.

