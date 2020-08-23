Kingsley Coman joins France's European Cup final scorers
Sunday 23 August 2020
Bayern's Kingsley Coman has become the ninth French player to score in the European Cup final.
Bayern München winger Kingsley Coman has become the ninth French player to score in the European Cup final with his winner against Paris in Lisbon.The final as it happened
The 24-year-old became the second footballer from France to find the net in the last three UEFA Champions League deciders – Karim Benzema having opened the scoring in Real Madrid's 2018 triumph – and the first Frenchman to score the winner in the match since Zinédine Zidane's iconic volley, also for Madrid, in 2002.
Coman and Zidane join Basile Boli (1993) and Michel Platini (1985) as French players to have scored the winner in the European Cup final. Indeed, of all the French players to have scored in the match, only Michel Leblond, Jean Templin, Michel Hidalgo – who found the net for Reims in the first final – have ended on the losing side.
French players to have scored in European Cup final:
1956: Michel Leblond, Jean Templin, Michel Hidalgo (Real Madrid 4-3 Reims)
1985: Michel Platini (Juventus 1-0 Liverpool)
1993: Basile Boli (Marseille 1-0 AC Milan)
1994: Marcel Desailly (AC Milan 4-0 Barcelona)
2002: Zinédine Zidane (Real Madrid 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen)
2018: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool)
2020: Kingsley Coman (Bayern München 1-0 Paris Saint-Germain)