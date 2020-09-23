Men's Coach of the Year: Flick, Klopp or Nagelsmann

German trio Hansi Flick, Jürgen Klopp and Julian Nagelsmann are on the shortlist for the 2019/20 UEFA Men's Coach of the Year award.

The winner will be named – along with the UEFA Men's and Women's Players of the Year and UEFA Champions League positional award winners – during the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League draw ceremony in Nyon on Thursday 1 October. The UEFA Europa League Player of the Season will be announced the following day.

UEFA Men's Coach of the Year nominees

Hansi Flick lifts the Champions League trophy in Lisbon FC Bayern via Getty Images

Hansi Flick (Bayern)

﻿Bayern were fourth in the Bundesliga when Flick took the reins in November; a 20-match winning run meant the German giants completed the treble.

Jürgen Klopp (Liverpool)

Orchestrated the Reds' unstoppable march to a first English top flight title in three decades, Liverpool finishing 18 points clear, following UEFA Super Cup success.

Julian Nagelsmann (RB Leipzig)

At 33, became the youngest coach to win a UEFA Champions League knockout tie, leading RB Leipzig to their first semi-final.

The rest of the top ten

4 Thomas Tuchel (Paris Saint-Germain) – 76 votes

5 Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta) – 68 votes

6 Julen Lopetegui (Sevilla) – 57 votes

7 Rudi Garcia (Lyon) – 32 votes

8 Zinédine Zidane (Real Madrid) – 25 votes

9 Josep Guardiola (Manchester City) – 11 votes

10 Antonio Conte (Inter) – 9 votes

What is the UEFA Men's Coach of the Year award?

For this award, coaches in Europe, irrespective of nationality, have been judged in regard to their performances over the whole season in all competitions – both domestically and internationally – at either club, or national team level.

How were the coaches shortlisted?

The shortlist of three coaches was selected by a jury comprising the 80 coaches of the clubs that participated in the group stages of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League (32) and UEFA Europa League (48), along with 55 journalists selected by the European Sports Media (ESM) group, one from each of UEFA's member associations.

Jury members chose their top three coaches, with the first receiving five points, the second three and the third one. Coaches were not allowed to vote for themselves.