Champions League group stage draw made in Geneva
Thursday 1 October 2020
Article summary
Juventus vs Barcelona, Bayern vs Atlético and Paris vs Manchester United are among the heavyweight ties.
Article top media content
Article body
The 2020/21 UEFA Champions League group stage draw has been made in Geneva, with the pick of the matches including Bayern vs Atlético Madrid, Paris vs Manchester United and a Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi encounter between Juventus and Barcelona.Get the latest reaction in our DrawCentre
2020/21 UEFA Champions League group stage
Group A: Bayern, Atlético Madrid, Salzburg, Lokomotiv Moskva
Group B: Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Internazionale, Mönchengladbach
Group C: Porto, Manchester City, Olympiacos, Marseille
Group D: Liverpool, Ajax, Atalanta, Midtjylland
Group E: Sevilla, Chelsea, Krasnodar, Rennes
Group F: Zenit, Dortmund, Lazio, Club Brugge
Group G: Juventus, Barcelona, Dynamo Kyiv, Ferencváros
Group H: Paris, Manchester United, Leipzig, İstanbul Başakşehir
When will fixtures be confirmed?
The full fixture list for the group stage will be communicated on Friday evening after taking into account the calendars of participating clubs and stakeholders.
Road to Istanbul
Group stage
Matchday 1: 20/21 October
Matchday 2: 27/28 October
Matchday 3: 03/04 November
Matchday 4: 24/25 November
Matchday 5: 01/02 December
Matchday 6: 08/09 December
Round of 16
Draw: 14 December
First legs: 16/17 & 23/24 February
Second legs: 9/10 & 16/17 March
Quarter-finals
Draw: 19 March
First legs: 6/7 April
Second legs: 13/14 April
Semi-finals
Draw: 19 March
First legs: 27/28 April
Second legs: 4/5 May
Final
Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı, Istanbul: 29 May