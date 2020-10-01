Champions League group stage draw made in Geneva

Thursday 1 October 2020

Juventus vs Barcelona, Bayern vs Atlético and Paris vs Manchester United are among the heavyweight ties.

Lionel Messi's Barcelona will face Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus
The 2020/21 UEFA Champions League group stage draw has been made in Geneva, with the pick of the matches including Bayern vs Atlético Madrid, Paris vs Manchester United and a Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi encounter between Juventus and Barcelona.

2020/21 UEFA Champions League group stage

Group A: Bayern, Atlético Madrid, Salzburg, Lokomotiv Moskva
Group B: Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Internazionale, Mönchengladbach
Group C: Porto, Manchester City, Olympiacos, Marseille
Group D: Liverpool, Ajax, Atalanta, Midtjylland
Group E: Sevilla, Chelsea, Krasnodar, Rennes
Group F: Zenit, Dortmund, Lazio, Club Brugge
Group G: Juventus, Barcelona, Dynamo Kyiv, Ferencváros
Group H: Paris, Manchester United, Leipzig, İstanbul Başakşehir

When will fixtures be confirmed?

The full fixture list for the group stage will be communicated on Friday evening after taking into account the calendars of participating clubs and stakeholders.

Road to Istanbul

Group stage
Matchday 1: 20/21 October
Matchday 2: 27/28 October
Matchday 3: 03/04 November
Matchday 4: 24/25 November
Matchday 5: 01/02 December
Matchday 6: 08/09 December

Round of 16
Draw: 14 December
First legs: 16/17 & 23/24 February
Second legs: 9/10 & 16/17 March

Quarter-finals
Draw: 19 March
First legs: 6/7 April
Second legs: 13/14 April

Semi-finals
Draw: 19 March
First legs: 27/28 April
Second legs: 4/5 May

Final
Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı, Istanbul: 29 May

