Hansi Flick wins Men's Coach of the Year award

Bayern's Hansi Flick has been named 2019/20 UEFA Men's Coach of the Year.

Flick beat off competition from compatriots Jürgen Klopp and Julian Nagelsmann to claim the inaugural award. The Bayern coach was announced as the winner during the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League group stage draw ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland.

The top ten

Flick lifts the UEFA Champions League trophy in Lisbon FC Bayern via Getty Images

1 Hansi Flick (Bayern) – 476 points

2 Jürgen Klopp (Liverpool – 212 points

3 Julian Nagelsmann (Leipzig) – 76 points*

4 Thomas Tuchel (Paris Saint-Germain) – 76 points

5 Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta) – 68 points

6 Julen Lopetegui (Sevilla) – 57 points

7 Rudi Garcia (Lyon) – 32 points

8 Zinédine Zidane (Real Madrid) – 25 points

9 Josep Guardiola (Manchester City) – 11 points

10 Antonio Conte (Inter) – 9 points

Why did Flick win the award?

Bayern were fourth in the German top flight when Flick took interim charge in November. A 20-match winning run meant they ultimately completed a UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup treble.

What is the UEFA Men's Coach of the Year award?

For this award, coaches in Europe, irrespective of nationality, have been judged in regard to their performances over the whole season in all competitions – both domestically and internationally – at either club, or national team level.

How Flick was chosen

The jury comprised the 80 coaches of the clubs that participated in the group stages of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League (32) and UEFA Europa League (48), along with 55 journalists selected by the European Sports Media (ESM) group, one from each of UEFA's member associations.

Jury members chose their top three coaches, with the first receiving five points, the second three and the third one. Coaches were not allowed to vote for themselves.

*Nagelsmann finished third above Tuchel after receiving a higher number of five-point votes

