Champions League round-up: Bayern score four, Shakhtar shock Real Madrid

There were shock results, resounding wins and late goals on a dramatic night of UEFA Champions League action on Wednesday.



Click on any scoreline for more details and all the action as it happened. Highlights are available from midnight where you are.

Group A

Lokomotiv Moskva earned a point away to Salzburg Getty Images

Vitali Lisakovich scored his first UEFA Champions League goal in a see-saw draw. Éder put Lokomotiv ahead with a powerful header before Dominik Szoboszlai curled in a superb long-range equaliser on the stroke of half-time. Zlatko Junuzović rifled rejuvenated Salzburg ahead after the break, only for Lisakovich to nod in and earn a share of the spoils.

Key stat: Salzburg have only failed to score in one of their last 15 home matches in European competition.

27/10: Lokomotiv vs Bayern, Atlético vs Salzburg

Champions Bayern started their title defence with an emphatic victory against Atlético. A Kingsley Coman double bookended fine strikes from Leon Goretzka and Corentin Tolisso as Diego Simeone's men suffered their joint-heaviest UEFA Champions League defeat. Bayern's winning margin could have been greater but for Niklas Süle striking a post.

Key stat: Atlético conceded four goals in a UEFA Champions League game for only the second time.

27/10: Lokomotiv vs Bayern, Atlético vs Salzburg

Group B

Shakhtar shocked Real Madrid Getty Images

A Shakhtar team including seven starters aged 21 or under pulled off a stunning upset in Madrid. The visitors raced into a 3-0 first-half lead thanks to Tetê's composed opener, Raphaël Varane's own goal and Manor Solomon's finish to a fine team move. Madrid threatened a comeback but Luka Modrić and Vinícius Júnior’s goals were all they could muster.

Key stat: Madrid shipped three first-half goals in a UEFA Champions League match for the first time since September 2005, against Lyon.

27/10: Shakhtar vs Inter, Gladbach vs Madrid

Following a cautious first half, this contest burst into life after the interval. Inter struck first as Romelu Lukaku found the net for the ninth European game in a row but the advantage proved brief, Arturo Vidal tripping Marcus Thuram and Ramy Bensebaini levelling from the spot. When Jonas Hofmann raced clear to slot in with six minutes left, Mönchengladbach looked set for a famous win, only for Lukaku to score again in the 90th minute.

Key stat: Lukaku has now bagged 40 goals for Inter in just 56 appearances.

27/10: Shakhtar vs Inter, Gladbach vs Madrid

Group C

Olympiacos left it late to beat Marseille Getty Images

Ahmed Hassan struck in added time to give Olympiacos an opening win. The match appeared destined for a stalemate despite the home side’s second-half dominance, with Giorgos Masouras having a goal ruled out for offside. Darío Benedetto was denied by José Sá at the other end, but Hassan had the final word when he rose unmarked to head in Mathieu Valbuena’s cross.

Key stat: All three UEFA Champions League meetings between these teams have finished 1-0 – but this was the first home win.

27/10: Porto vs Olympiacos, Marseille vs Man. City

Luis Díaz’s stunning solo effort gave the visitors the lead, though Sergio Agüero quickly levelled from the spot after Pepe felled Raheem Sterling. City continued to hold sway after the restart and were finally rewarded when İlkay Gündoğan curled in their second from a free-kick and substitute Ferrán Torres fired in a third.

Key stat: Porto's record away to English clubs in European competition now reads: W0 D3 L17 (F11 A53).

27/10: Porto vs Olympiacos, Marseille vs Man. City

Group D

Liverpool's winner came in fortuitous fashion Getty Images

Liverpool returned to winning ways in fortuitous circumstances as Nicolás Tagliafico put through his own net following Sadio Mané's similarly miscued shot before the break. Fabinho brilliantly cleared Dušan Tadić's lob off the line and Davy Klaassen's howitzer came back off the upright as Ajax piled on the pressure, but Liverpool held firm.

Key stat: Liverpool kept only their second clean sheet in 13 UEFA Champions League away games.

27/10: Liverpool vs Midtjylland, Atalanta vs Ajax

Papu Gómez's strike capped an impressive attacking display from last season's quarter-finalists. The hosts, playing their first ever UEFA Champions League group stage fixture, were undone in the first half by goals from Duván Zapata and Luis Muriel either side of Gómez's effort. Debutant Aleksei Miranchuk added a fourth from the bench.

Key stat: Atalanta have scored 18 goals in five matches in all competitions this season.

27/10: Liverpool vs Midtjylland, Atalanta vs Ajax

