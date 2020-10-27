Champions League round-up: Madrid's late comeback, lucky 13 for Bayern

There was plenty more late drama on the opening night of UEFA Champions League Matchday 2.

Click on any scoreline for more details and all the action as it happened. Highlights are available from midnight where you are.

Group A

Kimmich admits Bayern 'lucky' to win

Joshua Kimmich scored 11 minutes from time to give the holders a hard-earned win in the Russian capital. Leon Goretzka's header had secured Bayern an early lead, but the hosts offered up stubborn resistance and were briefly level again after Anton Miranchuk struck midway through the second half.

Key stat: This was Bayern's 13th straight UEFA Champions League win.

03/11: Lokomotiv Moskva vs Atlético, Salzburg vs Bayern

João Félix left it late to net Atlético three points and stave off a spirited Salzburg. The Portugal forward linked up with Luis Suárez to round the goalkeeper and score Atlético’s third just five minutes from time. Dominik Szoboszlai had cancelled out Marcos Llorente’s opener, before Felipe's own goal put the visitors ahead moments after half-time. However, João Félix's subsequent double sealed the win.

Key stat: João Félix has been involved in six goals in his last seven Champions League games for Atlético (five goals, one assist).

03/11: Lokomotiv Moskva vs Atlético, Salzburg vs Bayern

Group B

The in-form Lukaku could not find a way past Shakhtar AFP via Getty Images

Shakhtar held a dominant Inter in Kyiv to gain a point. Though it was one-way traffic for much of the contest, Luís Castro’s young side delivered a dogged performance. Lautaro Martínez pulled wide from close range with the best chance of the match, while Romelu Lukaku went close when his free-kick was tipped on to the bar by Anatolii Trubin.

Key stat: This was Shakhtar's first 0-0 draw in the competition since February 2015.

03/11: Shakhtar vs Mönchengladbach, Real Madrid vs Inter

Real Madrid staged a dramatic comeback to take their first point. Marcus Thuram's double – one from Alassane Pléa's pass and another from his parried shot – had the hosts in command until the last three minutes. Then Karim Benzema hooked in and Casemiro converted a header across goal by Sergio Ramos to prise a draw for Zinédine Zidane's side.

Key stat: This was Madrid's first draw in 19 Champions League away games.

03/11: Shakhtar vs Mönchengladbach, Real Madrid vs Inter

Group C

Porto were victorious over Olympiacos POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Porto clinched their first win of the campaign as Fábio Vieira capitalised on uncertain defending to notch an early opener with his first Champions League goal on his second outing. Agustín Marchesín saved from Lazar Ranđelović as Olympiacos threatened a share of the spoils, before Sérgio Oliveira's late header rubber-stamped the victory.

Key stat: Porto have won their last six Champions League group matches.﻿

03/11: Man. City vs Olympiacos, Porto vs Marseille

Kevin De Bruyne starred on his full return to the City starting XI, contributing two assists in a routine win for the Premier League team. Ferrán Torres opened the scoring 18 minutes in, before quick-fire strikes from İlkay Gündoğan and Raheem Sterling late in the second half wrapped up three points for Josep Guardiola’s men.

Key stat: City secured their first European win in France in five attempts.

03/11: Man. City vs Olympiacos, Porto vs Marseille

Group D

Zapata is the new Champions League top scorer AFP via Getty Images

Duván Zapata scored twice in seven minutes as Atalanta fought back from two down to draw with Ajax. Dušan Tadić had given the visitors the lead from the spot after Robin Gosens fouled Lassina Traoré in the area. Traoré then doubled that advantage after Marco Sportiello spilled a cross, but Zapata hit back in style, heading his first before blasting in a second.﻿

Key stat: Zapata is the 2020/21 Champions League top scorer with three goals.

03/11: Midtjylland vs Ajax, Atalanta vs Liverpool

Diogo Jota's close-range strike and Mohamed Salah's late penalty ensured Liverpool kept up their winning start. Midtjylland's Anders Dreyer came closest to breaking the first-half deadlock. However, the Reds edged in front soon after the interval, Jota converting Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross, with Salah's spot kick sealing matters.﻿

Key stat: Jota's opener was Liverpool's 10,000th goal in all competitions.

03/11: Midtjylland vs Ajax, Atalanta vs Liverpool