Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday 29 October 2020
There are five Premier League players in the UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 Fantasy Football Team of the Week.
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.
Goalkeeper
Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) – 7 points
Defenders
Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – 11 points
Mats Hummels (Dortmund) – 11 points
Manuel Akanji (Dortmund) – 11 points
Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) – 12 points
Midfielders
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) – 11 points
Casemiro (Real Madrid) – 12 points
João Félix (Atlético) – 12 points
Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) – 16 points
Forwards
Marcus Thuram (Mönchengladbach) – 11 points
Anthony Martial (Manchester United) – 11 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.