Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.

Goalkeeper

Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) – 7 points

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – 11 points

Mats Hummels (Dortmund) – 11 points

Manuel Akanji (Dortmund) – 11 points

Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) – 12 points

Midfielders

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) – 11 points

Casemiro (Real Madrid) – 12 points

João Félix (Atlético) – 12 points

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) – 16 points

Forwards

Marcus Thuram (Mönchengladbach) – 11 points

Anthony Martial (Manchester United) – 11 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.

