Champions League preview: What to look out for tonight

UEFA.com takes a look at all the possible headlines on the second night of UEFA Champions League Matchday 3.

Wednesday fixtures (click for live build-up)*

Group E: Sevilla vs Krasnodar

Group E: Chelsea vs Rennes

Group F: Zenit vs Lazio (18.55 CET)

Group F: Club Brugge vs Dortmund

Group G: Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv

Group G: Ferencváros vs Juventus

Group H: Başakşehir vs Manchester United (18:55 CET)

Group H: Leipzig vs Paris

Messi's landmark for revitalised Barça

Watch the best Matchday 2 goals

Lionel Messi should make his 150th appearance in UEFA club competition on Matchday 3 while looking to extend his record haul of 70 group stage goals. If that wasn't daunting enough for Dynamo Kyiv, the Blaugrana head into this game with maximum points in Group G off the back of their best performance of the season – an eye-catching 2-0 win at Juventus. The visitors can't just keep tabs on Messi, though, given Ousmane Dembélé has already scored in both group games and wonderkids Ansu Fati and Pedri have also flourished.

Will Haaland keep on rolling?

The Erling Braut Haaland bandwagon continued hurtling along last time out as his goal against Zenit made it 14 in as many games for club and country this season. But can he do it on a cold November night in Belgium? Turns out he already has. The relentless Norwegian needed only 25 minutes off the bench to score at Genk in the group stage last term, having already helped himself to a first-half hat-trick in the first meeting of the sides. Club Brugge won't make things easy, though – they are above Dortmund in the section, unbeaten with only two goals conceded.

Leipzig and Paris have points to prove

Highlights: Leipzig 0-3 Paris

Manchester United have stolen a march on their Group H rivals and could be six points clear of the field when Leipzig vs Paris kicks off. That makes the double-header on matchdays 3 and 4 pivotal for last season's respective semi-finalists and runners-up. The French side responded to United ending their 24-game unbeaten home run in the group stage with a nervy win in Istanbul, but Thomas Tuchel knows further improvement is needed. Likewise for Leipzig, who suffered a record 5-0 defeat in the competition in England last time out; they were beaten 3-0 by Paris in last season's semi-finals,

Rashford revelling in limelight

Marcus Rashford's off-field achievements recently earned him an MBE but it has not caused him to take his eye off the ball on the pitch. The Manchester United striker plundered the first hat-trick of his club career against Leipzig and is the group stage top goalscorer, having also grabbed a winner in Paris on Matchday 1. Can Başakşehir stop him and what would they give for a striker in similar form right now? The Turkish champions are yet to score in the section and have drawn a blank in four of their seven league games this term.

Home comfort for Werner?

Highlights: Krasnodar 0-4 Chelsea

Chelsea's early-season defensive issues appear to be consigned to history following four consecutive clean sheets, so focus now turns to an anomaly at the other end of the pitch. Timo Werner broke his European duck for the club with a penalty at Krasnodar, but all eight of his UEFA Champions League goals have now been scored away from home. Rennes have only kept the opposition out once in 11 games this season so the Germany striker may not get a better chance to end his streak at Stamford Bridge.

*21:00 CET unless stated