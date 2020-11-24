Barcelona, Chelsea, Juventus and Sevilla reach Champions League round of 16

Barcelona, Chelsea, Juventus and Sevilla have secured their places in the UEFA Champions League knockout phase.





Group E

Lampard joy at early Chelsea qualification

Chelsea booked their ticket to the round of 16 with a third win in four Group E games. Callum Hudson-Odoi's fine finish to a surgical first-half counterattack looked to be enough for the win until Sehrou Guirassy's 85th-minute header levelled the scores. There was still time for substitute Olivier Giroud to score a sensational header of his own, though, to send the Blues through in style.

Key stat: Giroud's winner was his first UEFA Champions League goal since November 2016.

Ivan Rakitić's superb early strike and Munir's late clincher sent Sevilla through alongside Chelsea. The Liga side withstood a stirring second-half comeback from Krasnodar, Rémy Cabella forcing Jules Koundé to divert his shot onto a post before Wanderson went one better, firing through a crowd to give the hosts hope.

Key stat: Sevilla are unbeaten in their last five UEFA Champions League away games (W2 D3)﻿

Group F

Ciro Immobile scored two goals for Lazio against Zenit Getty Images

Ciro Immobile struck in either half as Lazio took a huge stride towards the knockout stage. The Italy forward found the top corner inside three minutes and veteran Marco Parolo made it 2-0 from similar range before a swift reply from Artem Dzyuba. After the break, Immobile lashed the third from the penalty spot to tee up a high-stakes meeting with Dortmund next time out.

Key stat: This was just Lazio’s third victory in their past 15 UEFA Champions League group stage matches.

Erling Braut Haaland and Jadon Sancho starred for Dortmund against their Belgian visitors. The Norway ace opened the scoring via a pass from Sancho before the England winger scored himself with a free-kick before the interval. Competition leading marksman Haaland wrapped up the result on the hour mark.

Key stat: Haaland's 16 goals after 12 UEFA Champions League appearances are five more than managed by any player in the competition's history. Former Inter striker Adriano is second with 11.

Group G

Barcelona were comfortable winners against Dynamo Getty Images

Two goals in six second-half minutes set Barcelona on their way to the last 16. Sergiño Dest swept in his first European strike before Martin Braithwaite did likewise to deflate the hosts. The Danish forward completed an impressive display from the penalty spot and Antoine Griezmann added a late fourth to eliminate the Ukrainian side.

Key stat: Barcelona have won their last four UEFA Champions League matches against Dynamo Kyiv, scoring at least twice in each game.

Álvaro Morata's added-time goal took Juve through to the last 16. An energetic first-half showing by Ferencváros earned them an unlikely advantage on 19 minutes – the first time they had led in Group G – but Cristiano Ronaldo replied 16 minutes later to bring the hosts level. Juve took control in the second half, with the visitors holding on until Morata's last-gasp header.

Key stat: Myrto Uzuni’s opener for the visitors marked the first time Ferencváros had been in front against Italian opponents since March 1966.

Group H

Bruno Fernandes scored twice for United Getty Images

United moved clear at the top of this section courtesy of Bruno Fernandes' double and strikes from Marcus Rashford and Daniel James. The Portuguese international netted twice in the opening 19 minutes, with Rashford adding a penalty before half-time. Deniz Türüç's free-kick gave the visitors faint hope, before James' stoppage-time effort.﻿

Key stat: United mustered just one goal in five matches at Old Trafford in their 2018/19 UEFA Champions League campaign. They have bagged nine already this term.

Neymar’s coolly-dispatched 11th-minute penalty clinched Paris’ second group win. The hosts sat deep and looked to counter for much of the contest after going in front, allowing Leipzig to dominate for large periods. Emil Forsberg went close for Leipzig, volleying off target just before and after the restart. However, a solid defensive display from Marquinhos and the Paris back line secured all three points.

Key stat: Paris have not failed to score in their last 30 UEFA Champions League group stage matches – the last time was against Real Madrid in November 2015.

