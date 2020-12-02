Round-up: Dortmund through as goals flow but United face Matchday 6 showdown

Borussia Dortmund booked their place in the knockout stage but defeat by Paris means it will go down to the wire for Manchester United, while Olivier Giroud struck four and İrfan Can Kahveci scored a glorious hat-trick ... and lost.



Group E

Olivier Giroud celebrates his and Chelsea's second Getty Images

Olivier Giroud scored four, including three in the second half, as Chelsea made sure they will top Group E with an emphatic victory in Spain. The Frenchman's early opener set the tone, with the goals that followed coming as the visitors' dominance grew. The result gave Sevilla a first home defeat in 15 UEFA competition fixtures.

Key stat: Giroud is the oldest player in UEFA Champions League history to hit a hat-trick, and the oldest to do so in the European Cup since Real Madrid's Ferenc Puskás in September 1965.



Krasnodar forward Marcus Berg scores against Rennes AFP via Getty Images

The Russian side clinched third place in the section by edging out their fellow UEFA Champions League debutants. Marcus Berg scored the only goal midway through the second half, latching on to a long Aleksandr Martynovich ball over the top and outmuscling Damien Da Silva before finishing assuredly.

Key stat: Krasnodar are the 129th team to win a game in the UEFA Champions League group stage.



Group F

Dortmund were without talisman Erling Braut Haaland but nevertheless booked their spot in the knockout phase. Raphaël Guerreiro prodded in just before the break, but in the second half the hosts were indebted to keeper Roman Bürki who superbly denied Ciro Immobile twice before the ex-BVB striker converted from the spot to take his side within a point of the last 16.﻿

Key stat: Lazio have now gone 16 matches (spread over 17 years) since their last UEFA Champions League clean sheet away from home.

Hans Vanaken celebrates Club Brugge's opener BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Club ﻿Brugge will reach the knockout rounds if they win at Lazio on Matchday 6 after easing to their biggest ever UEFA Champions League victory, also consigning Zenit to last spot in Group F. Charles De Ketelaere hit an emphatic first-half opener before Hans Vanaken's penalty after half-time and Noa Lang's composed finish.

Key stat: The Belgian club ended a run of 12 home games in the UEFA Champions League group stage without a win (D5 L7).





Group G

This guy ... Cristiano Ronaldo Getty Images

Federico Chiesa scored and had a hand in the other two as Juventus kept up the pressure on Group G leaders Barcelona ahead of their Matchday 6 meeting. The former Fiorentina ace opened his Bianconeri account with a powerful header midway through the first half before providing the cross that Cristiano Ronaldo eventually turned in just before the hour. Álvaro Morata coolly bagged his sixth of this UEFA Champions League campaign nine minutes later.

Key stat: Ronaldo's goal was the 750th of his career for club and country combined.



Ousmane Dembélé and Martin Braithwaite helped Barcelona to a blistering start AFP via Getty Images

Barcelona kept intact the group stage's only remaining perfect record with a comfortable win in Budapest. Ronald Koeman's team's turbo-charged opening half-hour did the damage, with Antoine Griezmann's impudent back-heel, Martin Braithwaite's close-range finish and Ousmane Dembélé’s penalty ensuring they passed their latest test with flying colours and with time to spare.

Key stat: Having scored just one goal in his first 17 Barcelona appearances in all competitions, Braithwaite now has four in his last three outings.



Group H

Neymar on winning at Old Trafford

Paris moved alongside United and Leipzig on nine points in a tantalising group with victory at Old Trafford. Neymar gave the visitors an early lead but the hosts levelled through Marcus Rashford's deflected strike before the game turned in two second-half minutes. Marquinhos stabbed Paris in front and Fred's dismissal moments later hampered any hopes of a second comeback for Ole Gunnar Solskjær's men. Neymar wrapped up the points in added time.

Key stat: United had shipped just two goals in their previous seven home games in Europe before Wednesday – Paris bettered that total in 90 minutes.



The scoreboard at full time in Istanbul Getty Images

The match of the night came in Istanbul where Alexander Sørloth's added-time winner ensured İrfan Can Kahveci's hat-trick of brilliant left-footed strikes proved in vain. Yussuf Poulsen, Nordi Mukiele and Dani Olmo netted for the visitors and, though Başakşehir recovered from 2-0 and 3-1 down, Sørloth's late clincher ended the Turkish side's European ambitions.

Key stat: İrfan is only the third player in UEFA Champions League history to score a hat-trick but still lose after Ronaldo (Real Madrid vs Man. United, 2003) and Gareth Bale (Tottenham vs Inter, 2010).

The last fixtures in all these groups will take place on Tuesday 8 December.

