Top UEFA competition scorer of 2020: Romelu Lukaku
Friday 25 December 2020
Romelu Lukaku scored 16 goals in UEFA competitions during 2020 to pip Erling Braut Haaland.
Romelu Lukaku was the top scorer in UEFA competition in 2020 with 16 goals across three tournaments for Inter and Belgium, two more than Erling Braut Haaland's tally for Dortmund and Norway.Watch the Europa League final back in full on UEFA.tv
Lukaku struck in all six of Inter's UEFA Europa League games last season, including in the final defeat against Sevilla, and scored twice both home and away against Borussia Mönchengladbach in the UEFA Champions League group stage. He also added five more in the UEFA Nations League to help seal Belgium's finals place.
Top scorers in UEFA competitions in 2020
16: Romelu Lukaku (Inter/Belgium) – 4 UCL, 7 UEL, 5 UNL
14: Erling Braut Haaland (Dortmund/Norway) – 8 UCL, 6 UNL
11: Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal/England) – 3 UEL, 8 U21
10: Odsonne Édouard (Celtic/France) – 1 UCL, 5 UEL, 4 U21
10: Amine Gouiri (Lyon/Nice/France) – 4 UEL, 3 UYL, 3 U21
10: Diogo Jota (Wolves/Liverpool/Portugal) – 4 UCL, 3 UEL, 3 UNL
10: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern/Poland) – 8 UCL, 2 UNL
10: Tessa Wullaert (Anderlecht/Belgium) – 2 UWCL, 8 WEURO
9: Ferran Torres (Valencia/Manchester City/Spain) – 5 UCL, 4 UNL
8: Anna Anvegård (Rosengård/Sweden) – 3 UWCL, 5 WEURO
8: Olivier Giroud (Chelsea/France) – 5 UCL, 3 UNL
8: Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg/Chelsea/Denmark) – 5 UWCL, 3 WEURO
8: Mikael Ishak (Lech Poznań) – 8 UEL
8: Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain/France) – 2 UWCL, 6 WEURO
8: Álvaro Morata (Atlético/Juventus/Spain) – 7 UCL, 1 UNL
8: Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) – 8 UCL
8: Pizzi (Benfica) – 8 UEL
8: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Portugal) – 6 UCL, 2 UNL
8: Timo Werner (Leipzig/Chelsea/Germany) – 4 UCL, 4 UNL
Haaland had a lot to live up to when he joined Dortmund last January off the back of eight UEFA Champions League group stage goals for Salzburg. But he scored two for his new club against eventual finalists Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16, and then managed a joint-leading six in this season's group stage. He got six more in the UEFA Nations League, making him the league phase top scorer.
Taking third place is Eddie Nketiah, whose eight for England in UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifying in 2020 lifted his tally for the whole campaign to 13, the highest in the competition for more than two decades. Nketiah also got three for Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League group stage.
Tessa Wullaert was the top scorer in UEFA women's competition in 2020 with ten goals, despite not playing any such game for club or country until 18 September. That day she registered a hat-trick for Belgium against Romania in UEFA Women's EURO 2022 qualifying, and in three further games added five more as the Red Flames qualified for the finals. On top of that, in November, playing her first UEFA Women's Champions League match since her summer return to Anderlecht from Manchester City, Wullaert struck twice against Linfield. In all, her ten goals took six appearances, with Wullaert scoring in five of them.Team of the Year: vote now
Previous ten years
2019 21 Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Portugal) – 7 UCL, 11 EQ, 3 UNL
2018 19: Daishawn Redan (Chelsea/Netherlands) – 8 UYL, 5 U19, 6 U17
2017 27: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid/Portugal) – 19 UCL, 8 EQ
2016 18: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon/Norway) – 9 UWCL, 7 WEURO, 2 WOLT
2015 20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern München/Poland) – 11 UCL, 9 EQ
2014 17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid/Portugal) – 13 UCL, 2 SCUP, 2 EQ
2013 15: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid/Portugal) – 15 UCL
2012 20: Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands) – 20 WU17
2011 17: Alexandra Lunca (Olimpia Cluj/Romania) – 2 UWCL, 9 WU19 6 WU17
2010= 16: Chimel Vita (Kremlin Bicêtre United) – 16 UFCL
2010= 16: Clayton Baptistella (Luparense/Montesilvano/Italy) – 12 UFCL, 4 FEURO
Teams listed are only those for which the player scored in UEFA competition that year.
Key
EQ: European Qualifiers
FEURO: UEFA Futsal EURO (including qualifying)
SCUP: UEFA Super Cup
UCL: UEFA Champions League (including qualifying)
UEL: UEFA Europa League (including qualifying)
UFCL: UEFA Futsal Cup/UEFA Futsal Champions League
UNL: UEFA Nations League
UWCL: UEFA Women's Champions League
UYL: UEFA Youth League
U21: UEFA European Under-21 Championship (including qualifying)
U19: UEFA European Under-19 Championship (including qualifying)
U17: UEFA European Under-17 Championship (including qualifying)
WEURO: UEFA Women's EURO (including qualifying)
WOLT: UEFA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament
WU19: UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship (including qualifying)
WU17: UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship (including qualifying)
Qualifying for FIFA Women's World Cup and FIFA Futsal World Cup or FIFA World Cups prior to the introduction of the separately branded European Qualifiers do not count statistically as UEFA competition.