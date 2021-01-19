2021/22 UEFA Champions League: all you need to know

The 67th season of Europe's elite club competition, the 30th since it was renamed the UEFA Champions League, is scheduled to run from 22 June 2021 to 28 May 2022.

Who will be in the group stage?

The 32 teams in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League group stage consists of 26 automatic qualifiers joined by six play-off winners.

2020/21 UEFA Champions League winners

2020/21 UEFA Europa League winners

ESP 4 teams

ENG 4 teams

GER 4 teams

ITA 4 teams

FRA 2 teams

POR 2 teams

RUS 1 team

BEL 1 team

UKR 1 team

NED 1 team

This list is subject to final confirmation from UEFA

How does qualifying work?

In 2020/21, qualifying was truncated following the late finish to the previous campaign, with all ties prior to the play-offs single-leg matches. All being well, 2021/22 will see a return to the home and away format from the first qualifying round.

To see who enters in which round, and how eliminated teams transfer to the UEFA Europa League and new UEFA Europa Conference League, consult the Access List.

When will matches take place?

Qualifying

22 June 2021: Preliminary round semi-finals

25 June 2021: Preliminary round final

6/7 & 13/14 July 2021: First qualifying round

20/21 & 27/28 July 2021: Second qualifying round

3/4 & 10 August 2021: Third qualifying round

17/18 & 24/25 August 2021: Play-offs

Group stage

14/15 September 2021: Matchday 1

28/29 September 2021: Matchday 2

19/20 October 2021: Matchday 3

2/3 November 2021: Matchday 4

23/24 November 2021: Matchday 5

7/8 December 2021: Matchday 6

Knockout phase

15/16/22/23 February & 8/9/15/16 March 2022: Round of 16

5/6 & 12/13 April 2022: Quarter-finals

26/27 & 3/4 May 2022: Semi-finals

28 May 2022: Final

Draw dates tbc

Where will the final take place?

The out-of-this-world Saint Petersburg Stadium AFP via Getty Images

The final will take place at the Saint Petersburg Stadium. The Russian venue had been due to host the 2021 decider, but was shifted 12 months to accommodate Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium (the prospective 2020 host before the COVID-19 pandemic).

The distinct venue on Krestovsky Island was designed by Japanese architect Kisho Kurokawa, whose vision was for a spaceship that had landed on the shores of the Gulf of Finland. It has been home to Zenit since 2017.