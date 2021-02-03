Champions League recap: Juventus flex their muscles

Juventus gave notice of their UEFA Champions League ambition with a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Matchday 6 that sealed top spot in Group G – and with Cristiano Ronaldo as potent as ever, they can really challenge.



Campaign so far

Group G winners: W5 D0 L1 F14 A4

Top scorer: Álvaro Morata (6)

20/10: Dynamo Kyiv 0-2 Juventus (Morata 46 84)

28/10: Juventus 0-2 Barcelona

04/11: Ferencváros 1-4 Juventus (Morata 7 60, Dybala 73, Dvali 81og)

24/11: Juventus 2-1 Ferencváros (Ronaldo 35, Morata 90+2)

02/12: Juventus 3-0 Dynamo Kyiv (Chiesa 21, Ronaldo 57, Morata 66)

08/12: Barcelona 0-3 Juventus (Ronaldo 13pen 52pen, McKennie 20)

Their campaign in ten words: Solid if unspectacular; difficult to beat but lacking killer instinct.

UEFA.com reporter’s view

Álvaro Morata, who scored Juventus’ goal in their 3-1 final defeat by Barcelona in 2015, has played like a man with a mission since returning to Turin last summer. Pirlo’s Juve may still be a work in progress but with Ronaldo and Morata up front, the Bianconeri do have the potential to go far in the tournament.

Paolo Menicucci, Juventus reporter

What we’ve learned

Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo Juventus FC via Getty Images

Juventus won five out of six in the group stage, form which culminated in the 3-0 group-clinching victory at Barcelona on Matchday 6. Pirlo is still grappling with the ups and downs that were always inevitable in his first term as a coach, but the attacking arsenal at his disposal means the Bianconeri will always pose a threat. Morata scored six group goals, while Ronaldo got four in as many games.

Emerging talents Weston McKennie, Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski will also have gained valuable experience to take through to the knockout phase.

Key stats

• Ronaldo scored his 750th career goal for club and country against Dynamo Kyiv on Matchday 5.

• Morata struck his first double in the UEFA Champions League at Dynamo Kyiv on Matchday 1 – on his 53rd appearance. He repeated the feat at Ferencváros on Matchday 3.

• Juve became the first Italian team to score three goals at Camp Nou against Barcelona.

Who’s in charge?

Former fans' favourite Pirlo, a classy No10 whose velvet touch helped AC Milan and Juve to a combined six league titles and two UEFA Champions Leagues. Pirlo was promoted from the U23s last July to see if he could inspire similar as a coach.