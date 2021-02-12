UEFA Champions League preview: what to look out for next week

The first UEFA Champions League matchweek of 2021 brings Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Braut Haaland back into the fray, while Jürgen Klopp takes on Germany's coaching wunderkind.



Fixtures (click for live build-up)

Tuesday 16 February

Leipzig vs Liverpool

Barcelona vs Paris

Wednesday 17 February

Porto vs Juventus

Sevilla vs Dortmund

Can 'the new Klopp' teach the old one a thing or two?

"[He is a] big, big, big coaching talent," said Jürgen Klopp three years ago when his Liverpool side squared up to ﻿Julian Nagelsmann's Hoffenheim in the UEFA Champions League play-offs. His opinion has not changed since. Though the Reds made it past Hoffenheim back in 2017/18, they can expect a real trial against last season's semi-finalists.

Paris seek revenge against Barcelona

Paris vs Barcelona down the years

Neymar scored twice as Barcelona retrieved a 4-0 loss at Paris with a sensational 6-1 home win in the 2016/17 round of 16. Though a groin injury means the Brazilian will not face his old side for the first time since his departure for France at the end of that season, Mauricio Pochettino's first UEFA Champions League game in charge of Paris still promises to be quite the encounter. Can Kylian Mbappé – who in 2017 was firing Monaco to the semi-finals – and Co gain revenge for La Remontada?

Ronaldo heads for Portugal with Juventus

Now 36, but forever in his prime, Cristiano Ronaldo returns to his native Portugal to take on Porto with Juventus. Historically, he has not been at his sharpest against Liga opposition (just four goals in 12 UEFA competition games), but the one-time Sporting CP starlet likes a challenge. Porto have not conceded in their last 467 minutes of UEFA Champions League football. Can they resist their nation's favourite footballing son?

Haaland back: will he thrill in Seville?

Joint top scorer in this season's competition with six goals despite sitting out Dortmund's final two group stage games, Erling Braut Haaland will look to maintain his record of scoring in all of his UEFA Champions League appearances this season as his side touch down in Seville. The Spanish side lost 4-0 to Chelsea in their last group stage home game; can the 20-year-old find their weak spot again?