Club World Cup: Bayern take the title

Bayern won the FIFA Club World Cup for a second time after a solitary Benjamin Pavard goal was enough to see off Mexico’s Tigres UANL in the final in Doha, Qatar.

The right-back followed up on the loose ball after the Tigres goalkeeper punched away a cross aimed for Robert Lewandowski on 60 minutes. Joshua Kimmich had an effort ruled out for offside in the first half, and Leroy Sané struck the frame of the goal for Hansi Flick’s side, while Corentin Tolisso came close to doubling Bayern's lead late on.

Lewandowski had struck twice as Hansi Flick's team opened their campaign with a 2-0 semi-final win against Al Ahly of Egypt on Monday.

2020 final highlights: Paris 0-1 Bayern

Bayern were crowned European champions for a sixth time in August following a 1-0 defeat of Paris in the Lisbon final. They first won the Club World Cup in 2013, when Josep Guardiola’s team beat Raja Casablanca 2-0 in the decider in Marrakesh. That win started a run of eight straight wins for European champions in the Club World Cup final.

FIFA Club World Cup roll of honour

Real Madrid 4 (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018)

Barcelona 3 (2009, 2011, 2015)

Bayern München 2 (2013, 2021)

Corinthians 2 (2000, 2012)

AC Milan 1 (2007)

Internacional 1 (2006)

Internazionale Milano 1 (2010)

Liverpool 1 (2019)

Manchester United 1 (2008)

São Paulo 1 (2005)

Most overall world club titles*

Real Madrid last won the Club World Cup in 2018 Real Madrid via Getty Images

Real Madrid 7 (1960, 1998, 2002; 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018)

AC Milan 4 (1969, 1989, 1990; 2007)

Bayern München 4 (1976, 2001; 2013, 2021)

Barcelona 3 (2009, 2011, 2015)

Boca Juniors 3 (1977, 2000, 2003)

Internazionale Milano 3 (1964, 1965; 2010)

Nacional 3 (1971, 1980, 1988)

Peñarol 3 (1961, 1966, 1982)

São Paulo 3 (1992, 1993; 2005)

*European/South American Cup plus FIFA Club World Cup

Club World Cup winners by nation

7: Spain

4: Brazil

2: England, Germany, Italy



European sides' Club World Cup scorers

Cristiano Ronaldo first won the Club World Cup in 2008 Getty Images

7: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid)



6: Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)



5: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Luis Suárez (Barcelona)



3: Nicolas Anelka (Real Madrid), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Wayne Rooney (Manchester United)



2: Adriano (Barcelona), Peter Crouch (Liverpool), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Quinton Fortune (Manchester United), Raúl González (Real Madrid), Filippo Inzaghi (AC Milan), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern), Pedro Rodríguez (Barcelona), own goals

1: Jonathan Biabiany (Internazionale), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Nicky Butt (Manchester United), Dante (Bayern München), Deco (Barcelona), Samuel Eto'o (Internazionale), Cesc Fàbregas (Barcelona), Darren Fletcher (Manchester United), Geremi (Real Madrid), Steven Gerrard (Liverpool), Mario Götze (Bayern München), Eidur Gudjohnsen (Barcelona), Xavi Hernández (Barcelona), Fernando Hierro (Real Madrid), Isco (Real Madrid), Kaká (AC Milan), Naby Keïta (Liverpool), Seydou Keita (Barcelona), Marcos Llorente (Real Madrid), Mario Mandžukić (Bayern München), Rafael Márquez (Barcelona), Juan Mata (Chelsea), Maxwell (Barcelona), Diego Milito (Internazionale), Luka Modrić (Real Madrid), Fernando Morientes (Real Madrid), Alessandro Nesta (AC Milan), Goran Pandev (Internazionale), Franck Ribéry (Bayern München), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern München), Ronaldinho (Barcelona), Sávio (Real Madrid), Clarence Seedorf (AC Milan), Dejan Stanković (Internazionale), Thiago Alcántara (Bayern München), Fernando Torres (Chelsea), Nemanja Vidić (Manchester United), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United), Javier Zanetti (Internazionale)