UEFA Champions League venue changes

Wednesday 10 February 2021

Venues have been changed for three UEFA Champions League round of 16 first legs.

10/02/2021: Atlético de Madrid vs Chelsea

UEFA can confirm that the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Atlético and Chelsea will now be played at the Arena Naţională in Bucharest. The date of the match (23 February 2021) and the kick-off time (21:00 CET) will remain the same.

UEFA would like to express its gratitude to Atlético and Chelsea for their support and close cooperation, as well as the Romanian Football Federation for their assistance and agreeing to stage the match.

08/02/2021: Mönchengladbach vs Manchester City

UEFA can confirm that the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Manchester City will now take place at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest. The date of the match (24 February 2021) and kick-off time (21:00 CET) will remain the same.

UEFA would like to thank Mönchengladbach and Manchester City for their close cooperation and support, as well as the Hungarian Football Federation for their assistance and agreeing to host the match in question.

07/02/2021: Leipzig vs Liverpool

UEFA can confirm that the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Leipzig and Liverpool will now take place at Puskás Aréna in Budapest. The date of the match (16 February 2021) and kick-off time (21:00 CET) will remain the same.

UEFA would like to thank Leipzig and Liverpool for their close cooperation and assistance in finding a solution to the issue at hand, as well as the Hungarian Football Federation for their support and agreeing to host the match in question.

