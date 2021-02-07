UEFA confirms Leipzig vs Liverpool venue change

UEFA can confirm that the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC will now take place at Puskás Aréna in Budapest. The date of the match (16 February 2021) and kick-off time (21:00CET) will remain the same.

UEFA would like to thank RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC for their close cooperation and assistance in finding a solution to the issue at hand, as well as the Hungarian Football Federation for their support and agreeing to host the match in question.