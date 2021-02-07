UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA confirms Leipzig vs Liverpool venue change

Sunday 7 February 2021

UEFA can confirm that the Champions League round of 16 first leg between Leipzig and Liverpool will now take place at Puskás Aréna in Budapest on 16 February.

Puskás Aréna in Budapest AFP via Getty Images

UEFA would like to thank RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC for their close cooperation and assistance in finding a solution to the issue at hand, as well as the Hungarian Football Federation for their support and agreeing to host the match in question.

