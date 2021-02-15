Champions League possible line-ups and team news
Monday 15 February 2021
Who's likely to start, who might be left out and who is unavailable? UEFA.com predicts this week's UEFA Champions League round of 16 line-ups.
Barcelona vs Paris
Barcelona vs Paris
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Dest, Mingueza, Lenglet, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Messi, Griezmann, Dembélé
Out: Coutinho (knee), Roberto (hamstring), Ansu Fati (meniscus), Araújo (ankle)
Doubtful: Piqué (match fitness), Braithwaite (adductor)
Paris: Navas; Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Kurzawa; Gueye, Verratti, Paredes; Kean, Icardi, Mbappé
Out: Bernat (knee), Neymar (adductor), Di María (thigh), Dagba (thigh), Pembélé (illness)
Misses next match if booked: Neymar, Paredes, Verratti
Leipzig vs Liverpool
Leipzig: Gulácsi; Klostermann, Orban, Upamecano; Mukiele, Sabitzer, Kampl, Angeliño; Nkunku, Olmo; Poulsen
Out: Forsberg (knee), Laimer (knee), Szoboszlai (groin)
Doubtful: Henrichs (knee)
Misses next match if booked: Henrichs, Kluivert, Konaté, Sabitzer
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Henderson, Robertson; Thiago Alcántara, Wijnaldum, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Mané
Out: Milner (hamstring), Matip (ankle), Keïta (hamstring), Jota (knee), Gomez (knee), Van Dijk (knee)
Doubtful: Fabinho (muscular), Davies (knock), Kelleher (knock), Origi (hamstring)
Misses next match if booked: Milner, Wijnaldum
Porto vs Juventus
Porto: Marchesín; Manafá, Pepe, Mbemba, Zaidu; Sérgio Oliveira, Uribe, Otávio; Corona, Marega, Díaz
Out: Nanu (concussion)
Misses next match if booked: Sérgio Oliveira
Juventus: Szczęsny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Chiesa, Rabiot, Bentancur, McKennie; Morata, Ronaldo
Out: Cuadrado (thigh), Arthur (leg)
Doubtful: Dybala (knee), Ramsey (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: Bentancur, Cuadrado, Danilo
Sevilla vs Dortmund
Sevilla: Bounou; Aleix, Koundé, D Carlos, Escudero; Jordán, Fernando, Rakitić; Suso, En Nesyri, P Gómez
Out: Acuña (thigh), Navas (muscular), Ocampos (ankle)
Misses next match if booked: Acuña
Dortmund: Hitz; Morey, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro; Can, Delaney; Sancho, Reus, Reyna; Haaland
Out: Meunier (knee), Piszczek (thigh), Schmelzer (knee), Witsel (Achilles), Zagadou (hamstring)
Doubtful: Bürki (shoulder), Hazard (thigh)