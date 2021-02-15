UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League possible line-ups and team news

Monday 15 February 2021

Who's likely to start, who might be left out and who is unavailable? UEFA.com predicts this week's UEFA Champions League round of 16 line-ups.

Will Gerard Piqué be fit for Barcelona?
Will Gerard Piqué be fit for Barcelona? AFP via Getty Images

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting line-ups for the opening UEFA Champions League round of 16 games.

Barcelona vs Paris

Pochettino on Paris
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Dest, Mingueza, Lenglet, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Messi, Griezmann, Dembélé
Out: Coutinho (knee), Roberto (hamstring), Ansu Fati (meniscus), Araújo (ankle)
Doubtful: Piqué (match fitness), Braithwaite (adductor)

Paris: Navas; Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Kurzawa; Gueye, Verratti, Paredes; Kean, Icardi, Mbappé
Out: Bernat (knee), Neymar (adductor), Di María (thigh), Dagba (thigh), Pembélé (illness)
Misses next match if booked: Neymar, Paredes, Verratti

Leipzig vs Liverpool

On The Line: Klopp and Nagelsmann
Leipzig: Gulácsi; Klostermann, Orban, Upamecano; Mukiele, Sabitzer, Kampl, Angeliño; Nkunku, Olmo; Poulsen
Out: Forsberg (knee), Laimer (knee), Szoboszlai (groin)
Doubtful: Henrichs (knee)
Misses next match if booked: Henrichs, Kluivert, Konaté, Sabitzer

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Henderson, Robertson; Thiago Alcántara, Wijnaldum, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Mané
Out: Milner (hamstring), Matip (ankle), Keïta (hamstring), Jota (knee), Gomez (knee), Van Dijk (knee)
Doubtful: Fabinho (muscular), Davies (knock), Kelleher (knock), Origi (hamstring)
Misses next match if booked: Milner, Wijnaldum

Porto vs Juventus

Porto face Juventus showdown
Porto: Marchesín; Manafá, Pepe, Mbemba, Zaidu; Sérgio Oliveira, Uribe, Otávio; Corona, Marega, Díaz
Out: Nanu (concussion)
Misses next match if booked: Sérgio Oliveira

Juventus: Szczęsny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Chiesa, Rabiot, Bentancur, McKennie; Morata, Ronaldo
Out: Cuadrado (thigh), Arthur (leg)
Doubtful: Dybala (knee), Ramsey (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: Bentancur, Cuadrado, Danilo

Sevilla vs Dortmund

Sevilla face off in last 16 with Dortmund
Sevilla: Bounou; Aleix, Koundé, D Carlos, Escudero; Jordán, Fernando, Rakitić; Suso, En Nesyri, P Gómez
Out: Acuña (thigh), Navas (muscular), Ocampos (ankle)
Misses next match if booked: Acuña

Dortmund: Hitz; Morey, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro; Can, Delaney; Sancho, Reus, Reyna; Haaland
Out: Meunier (knee), Piszczek (thigh), Schmelzer (knee), Witsel (Achilles), Zagadou (hamstring)
Doubtful: Bürki (shoulder), Hazard (thigh)﻿

