Champions League possible line-ups and team news

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting line-ups for the opening UEFA Champions League round of 16 games.

Pochettino on Paris

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Dest, Mingueza, Lenglet, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Messi, Griezmann, Dembélé

Out: Coutinho (knee), Roberto (hamstring), Ansu Fati (meniscus), Araújo (ankle)

Doubtful: Piqué (match fitness), Braithwaite (adductor)



Paris: Navas; Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Kurzawa; Gueye, Verratti, Paredes; Kean, Icardi, Mbappé

Out: Bernat (knee), Neymar (adductor), Di María (thigh), Dagba (thigh), Pembélé (illness)

Misses next match if booked: Neymar, Paredes, Verratti

On The Line: Klopp and Nagelsmann

Leipzig: Gulácsi; Klostermann, Orban, Upamecano; Mukiele, Sabitzer, Kampl, Angeliño; Nkunku, Olmo; Poulsen

Out: Forsberg (knee), Laimer (knee), Szoboszlai (groin)

Doubtful: Henrichs (knee)

Misses next match if booked: Henrichs, Kluivert, Konaté, Sabitzer

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Henderson, Robertson; Thiago Alcántara, Wijnaldum, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Mané

Out: Milner (hamstring), Matip (ankle), Keïta (hamstring), Jota (knee), Gomez (knee), Van Dijk (knee)

Doubtful: Fabinho (muscular), Davies (knock), Kelleher (knock), Origi (hamstring)

Misses next match if booked: Milner, Wijnaldum

Porto face Juventus showdown

Porto: Marchesín; Manafá, Pepe, Mbemba, Zaidu; Sérgio Oliveira, Uribe, Otávio; Corona, Marega, Díaz

Out: Nanu (concussion)

Misses next match if booked: Sérgio Oliveira

Juventus: Szczęsny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Chiesa, Rabiot, Bentancur, McKennie; Morata, Ronaldo

Out: Cuadrado (thigh), Arthur (leg)

Doubtful: Dybala (knee), Ramsey (thigh)

Misses next match if booked: Bentancur, Cuadrado, Danilo

Sevilla face off in last 16 with Dortmund

Sevilla: Bounou; Aleix, Koundé, D Carlos, Escudero; Jordán, Fernando, Rakitić; Suso, En Nesyri, P Gómez

Out: Acuña (thigh), Navas (muscular), Ocampos (ankle)

Misses next match if booked: Acuña

Dortmund: Hitz; Morey, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro; Can, Delaney; Sancho, Reus, Reyna; Haaland

Out: Meunier (knee), Piszczek (thigh), Schmelzer (knee), Witsel (Achilles), Zagadou (hamstring)

Doubtful: Bürki (shoulder), Hazard (thigh)﻿

