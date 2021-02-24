UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Real Madrid first to play 100 UEFA Champions League knockout games

Wednesday 24 February 2021

The Merengues are the first side to play a century of knockout fixtures.

Madrid's 100th knockout game ended in a late win at Atalanta
Madrid's 100th knockout game ended in a late win at Atalanta UEFA via Getty Images

Real Madrid became the first team to play in 100 UEFA Champions League knockout round fixtures when they kicked off their round of 16 win at Atalanta.

It is 25 years since Raúl González earned the Merengues a narrow first-leg victory against eventual title winners Juventus in their first outing in the latter stages of the revamped competition.

The 13-time European champions have made it through the group stage in all 25 of their UEFA Champions League campaigns – a unique distinction. Madrid are also the first (and so far only) side to have reached, and passed, 50 knockout wins, although Bayern are one away after their midweek victory at Lazio.

Knockout stage record

ClubPWDLFAGD
Real Madrid100521731173114+58
Bayern97492028190121+69
Barcelona96482325166118+48
Manchester United682918219575+20
Juventus672716249580+15
Chelsea6321222084840
AC Milan512115156752+15
Liverpool45248138151+30
Arsenal451510205365-12
Porto391112164161-20

Selected others: Atlético de Madrid (34), Borussia Dortmund (33), Paris Saint-Germain (32), Manchester City (24), Sevilla (11), Leipzig (5), Atalanta (4), Lazio (3), Borussia Mönchengladbach (1)

Real Madrid's knockout records

Biggest win (match)
Schalke 1-6 Real Madrid, round of 16 first leg (26/02/2014)

Biggest win (tie)
Real Madrid 9-2 Schalke (6-1a, 3-1h), 2013/14 round of 16

Biggest defeat (match)
Liverpool 4-0 Real Madrid, round of 16 second leg (10/03/2009)

Biggest defeat (tie)
Real Madrid 0-5 Liverpool (0-1h, 0-4a), 2008/09 round of 16

Highest scoring games
Manchester United 4-3 Real Madrid, quarter-final second leg (23/04/2003)
Real Madrid 5-2 APOEL, quarter-final second leg (04/04/2012)
Schalke 1-6 Real Madrid, round of 16 first leg (26/02/2014)
Real Madrid 3-4 Schalke, round of 16 second leg (10/03/2015)

Highest scoring ties
Real Madrid 6-5 Manchester United (3-1h, 3-4a), 2002/03 quarter-finals
Real Madrid 9-2 Schalke (6-1a, 3-1h), 2013/14 round of 16

Record in knockout ties

ClubR16QFSFFTotalW %
Real MadridW9 L8W13 L3W7 L6W7 L0W36 L1768%
BarcelonaW14 L3W11 L7W5 L7W4 L1W34 L1865%
BayernW12 L4W12 L6W6 L6W3 L3W33 L1963%
JuventusW7 L5W7 L5W6 L1W1 L5W21 L1657%
Manchester UnitedW7 L4W7 L7W4 L3W2 L2W20 L1656%
AC MilanW5 L5W5 L2W5 L1W3 L3W18 L1162%
ChelseaW8 L6W7 L2W2 L5W1 L1W18 L1456%
LiverpoolW7 L2W5 L2W4 L1W2 L2W18 L772%
Atlético
W5 L2W3 L3W2 L1W0 L2W10 L856%
DortmundW4 L3W3 L3W2 L1W1 L1W10 L856%

