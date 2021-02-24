Real Madrid first to play 100 UEFA Champions League knockout games
Wednesday 24 February 2021
The Merengues are the first side to play a century of knockout fixtures.
Real Madrid became the first team to play in 100 UEFA Champions League knockout round fixtures when they kicked off their round of 16 win at Atalanta.
It is 25 years since Raúl González earned the Merengues a narrow first-leg victory against eventual title winners Juventus in their first outing in the latter stages of the revamped competition.
The 13-time European champions have made it through the group stage in all 25 of their UEFA Champions League campaigns – a unique distinction. Madrid are also the first (and so far only) side to have reached, and passed, 50 knockout wins, although Bayern are one away after their midweek victory at Lazio.
Knockout stage record
|Club
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Real Madrid
|100
|52
|17
|31
|173
|114
|+58
|Bayern
|97
|49
|20
|28
|190
|121
|+69
|Barcelona
|96
|48
|23
|25
|166
|118
|+48
|Manchester United
|68
|29
|18
|21
|95
|75
|+20
|Juventus
|67
|27
|16
|24
|95
|80
|+15
|Chelsea
|63
|21
|22
|20
|84
|84
|0
|AC Milan
|51
|21
|15
|15
|67
|52
|+15
|Liverpool
|45
|24
|8
|13
|81
|51
|+30
|Arsenal
|45
|15
|10
|20
|53
|65
|-12
|Porto
|39
|11
|12
|16
|41
|61
|-20
Selected others: Atlético de Madrid (34), Borussia Dortmund (33), Paris Saint-Germain (32), Manchester City (24), Sevilla (11), Leipzig (5), Atalanta (4), Lazio (3), Borussia Mönchengladbach (1)
Real Madrid's knockout records
Biggest win (match)
Schalke 1-6 Real Madrid, round of 16 first leg (26/02/2014)
Biggest win (tie)
Real Madrid 9-2 Schalke (6-1a, 3-1h), 2013/14 round of 16
Biggest defeat (match)
Liverpool 4-0 Real Madrid, round of 16 second leg (10/03/2009)
Biggest defeat (tie)
Real Madrid 0-5 Liverpool (0-1h, 0-4a), 2008/09 round of 16
Highest scoring games
Manchester United 4-3 Real Madrid, quarter-final second leg (23/04/2003)
Real Madrid 5-2 APOEL, quarter-final second leg (04/04/2012)
Schalke 1-6 Real Madrid, round of 16 first leg (26/02/2014)
Real Madrid 3-4 Schalke, round of 16 second leg (10/03/2015)
Highest scoring ties
Real Madrid 6-5 Manchester United (3-1h, 3-4a), 2002/03 quarter-finals
Real Madrid 9-2 Schalke (6-1a, 3-1h), 2013/14 round of 16
Record in knockout ties
|Club
|R16
|QF
|SF
|F
|Total
|W %
|Real Madrid
|W9 L8
|W13 L3
|W7 L6
|W7 L0
|W36 L17
|68%
|Barcelona
|W14 L3
|W11 L7
|W5 L7
|W4 L1
|W34 L18
|65%
|Bayern
|W12 L4
|W12 L6
|W6 L6
|W3 L3
|W33 L19
|63%
|Juventus
|W7 L5
|W7 L5
|W6 L1
|W1 L5
|W21 L16
|57%
|Manchester United
|W7 L4
|W7 L7
|W4 L3
|W2 L2
|W20 L16
|56%
|AC Milan
|W5 L5
|W5 L2
|W5 L1
|W3 L3
|W18 L11
|62%
|Chelsea
|W8 L6
|W7 L2
|W2 L5
|W1 L1
|W18 L14
|56%
|Liverpool
|W7 L2
|W5 L2
|W4 L1
|W2 L2
|W18 L7
|72%
|Atlético
|W5 L2
|W3 L3
|W2 L1
|W0 L2
|W10 L8
|56%
|Dortmund
|W4 L3
|W3 L3
|W2 L1
|W1 L1
|W10 L8
|56%