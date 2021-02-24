Real Madrid first to play 100 UEFA Champions League knockout games

Real Madrid became the first team to play in 100 UEFA Champions League knockout round fixtures when they kicked off their round of 16 win at Atalanta.

It is 25 years since Raúl González earned the Merengues a narrow first-leg victory against eventual title winners Juventus in their first outing in the latter stages of the revamped competition.

The 13-time European champions have made it through the group stage in all 25 of their UEFA Champions League campaigns – a unique distinction. Madrid are also the first (and so far only) side to have reached, and passed, 50 knockout wins, although Bayern are one away after their midweek victory at Lazio.

Knockout stage record

Club P W D L F A GD Real Madrid 100 52 17 31 173 114 +58 Bayern 97 49 20 28 190 121 +69 Barcelona 96 48 23 25 166 118 +48 Manchester United 68 29 18 21 95 75 +20 Juventus 67 27 16 24 95 80 +15 Chelsea 63 21 22 20 84 84 0 AC Milan 51 21 15 15 67 52 +15 Liverpool 45 24 8 13 81 51 +30 Arsenal 45 15 10 20 53 65 -12 Porto 39 11 12 16 41 61 -20

Selected others: Atlético de Madrid (34), Borussia Dortmund (33), Paris Saint-Germain (32), Manchester City (24), Sevilla (11), Leipzig (5), Atalanta (4), Lazio (3), Borussia Mönchengladbach (1)

Real Madrid's knockout records

Biggest win (match)

Schalke 1-6 Real Madrid, round of 16 first leg (26/02/2014)



Biggest win (tie)

Real Madrid 9-2 Schalke (6-1a, 3-1h), 2013/14 round of 16



Biggest defeat (match)

Liverpool 4-0 Real Madrid, round of 16 second leg (10/03/2009)

All of Real Madrid's group stage goals

Biggest defeat (tie)

Real Madrid 0-5 Liverpool (0-1h, 0-4a), 2008/09 round of 16

Highest scoring games

Manchester United 4-3 Real Madrid, quarter-final second leg (23/04/2003)

Real Madrid 5-2 APOEL, quarter-final second leg (04/04/2012)

Schalke 1-6 Real Madrid, round of 16 first leg (26/02/2014)

Real Madrid 3-4 Schalke, round of 16 second leg (10/03/2015)



Highest scoring ties

Real Madrid 6-5 Manchester United (3-1h, 3-4a), 2002/03 quarter-finals

Real Madrid 9-2 Schalke (6-1a, 3-1h), 2013/14 round of 16

Record in knockout ties