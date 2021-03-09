UEFA Champions League preview: what to look out for on Wednesday

Barcelona look to pull off another memorable comeback while Liverpool seek to finish the job against Leipzig in Wednesday's UEFA Champions League round of 16 second legs.

Round of 16 second legs

Tuesday 9 March

Juventus vs Porto

Dortmund vs Sevilla

Wednesday 10 March

Liverpool vs Leipzig

Paris vs Barcelona

Paris eager to break Barcelona spell

Highlights: Barcelona 1-4 Paris (2 mins)

Barcelona face a mountainous task on Wednesday. A Kylian Mbappé-powered Paris won 4-1 in the first leg, leaving Ronald Koeman's side needing to do something that has only been done three times before: overturn a three-goal deficit.



On another occasion – who can ever forget? – victory was somehow snatched from a four-goal defeat; memories of the ‘Remontada’ against Paris at this stage in 2016/17 offer some hope for Barcelona, though it is worth remembering that they overturned that 4-0 first-leg deficit at home.

Shaky Liverpool await Leipzig

Highlights: Leipzig 0-2 Liverpool (2 mins)

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané pounced to earn Liverpool a 2-0 away win in the first leg, and provide some relief for Jürgen Klopp's beleaguered side; "It was the game we wanted, it was the game we needed," said the manager. The Reds remain extremely vulnerable, however, as Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann knows. "We need to make up the two goals to at least get to extra time," he said. "But it starts from 0-0 again and we showed [in the first leg] that we do have it in us to match them and create chances."