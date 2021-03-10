Manchester City vs Borussia Mönchengladbach venue change confirmed

UEFA is able to officially confirm that the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Manchester City and Borussia Mönchengladbach will now be played at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest. The date of the match (16 March 2021) and the kick-off time (21:00CET) will remain the same.

UEFA would like to thank Manchester City and Borussia Mönchengladbach for their support and close cooperation, as well as the Hungarian Football Federation for their assistance and agreeing to stage the match.